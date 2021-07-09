Tinton Falls officials appropriate funds for road improvements

TINTON FALLS – The Borough Council is appropriating $2.6 million to pay for road improvements in Tinton Falls this year.

On June 15, council members introduced a bond ordinance that appropriates $2.6 million for the borough’s 2021-22 road improvement program. The ordinance authorizes the issuance of $2.2 million in bonds or notes to finance a portion of the costs.

A public hearing on the ordinance and a possible vote for adoption has been scheduled for the council’s July 13 meeting.

According to the ordinance, $265,000 in grant funds are expected to be received from the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) to help cover the costs. The remaining costs will be covered by a down payment of $135,000.

The 2021-22 road improvement program will include improvements to Glenwood Drive,

Riverview Drive, Fairfield Drive, William Street, Terry Lane, Orchard Street, Wellington Drive, Gilbert Street, Wardell Road, Lyndell Lane and Garden Place, according to the ordinance.

Sidewalk improvements will be completed along Shrewsbury Avenue using the DOT grant, and along Fox Chase Drive.

In other business, council members authorized the purchase of a Peterbilt 520 tandem axle cab and chassis truck from Hunter Truck/Hunter Jersey Peterbilt, Millstone Township.

The truck was purchased at a cost of $254,000 and will be used by the Department of Public Works, according to a resolution.

Council members also authorized the $325,156 purchase of a 2022 HV507 SFA hook lift with plow, spreader and leaf vacuum for the DPW. According to a resolution, the hook lift was purchased from Mid-Atlantic Truck Centre, Linden.