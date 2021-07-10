Hopewell Theater announces fall lineup

1 / 23 2 / 23 3 / 23 4 / 23 5 / 23 6 / 23 7 / 23 8 / 23 9 / 23 10 / 23 11 / 23 12 / 23 13 / 23 14 / 23 15 / 23 16 / 23 17 / 23 18 / 23 19 / 23 20 / 23 21 / 23 22 / 23 23 / 23 ❮ ❯

Hopewell Theater’s September to November events include films, live music and special programs. Hopewell Theater is located at 5 S. Greenwood Ave., Hopewell.

Films

Europium Dancetheater Premieres “365” followed by a live Q&A with director Linda Erickson at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24.

There are 365 days in most years and those days are saturated with struggle, heartbreak and joy. In 13 segments, members of Europium Dancetheater present a provocative and intimate view of shared experiences.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=520

Films That Made Music: Rockfield: The Studio On the Farm at 9 p.m. Sept. 24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 2 p.m. Sept. 26

Fifty years ago, deep in the Welsh countryside, two brothers were milking cows and preparing to take over the family farm – but dreamed of making music. They had the idea to build a studio in their farmhouse attic and record their own tunes. Inadvertently, they’d launched the world’s first independent residential recording studio: Rockfield.

Black Sabbath, Queen, Robert Plant, Iggy Pop, Simple Minds, Oasis, The Stone Roses, Coldplay and many more made music at Rockfield over the decades. This is a story of rock-n-roll dreams intertwined with a family business’s fight for survival in the face of an ever-changing music landscape.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=540

Art of Living Well: “Save The Sourlands SoloFest” film screening and discussion with The Sourland Conservancy at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

A musical and educational celebration of the beauty and importance of New Jersey’s Sourland Mountain region, a vital 90-square mile natural area facing an invasive insect that will kill 1 million ash trees.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=522

Sublet at 7 p.m. Oct. 7

Michael, a travel columnist for The New York Times, goes to Tel Aviv to write an article after suffering a tragedy. He is still grieving and the loss has caused problems between him and his husband. He just wants to do his research and go home. But when he sublets an apartment from Tomer, a young film student, he finds himself drawn into the life of the city.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=542

Art of Living Well: “Hal” with Director Amy Scott and Producer Brian Morrow at 7 p.m. Oct. 12

“Hal” is a feature length documentary film celebrating the life and work of director Hal Ashby, set against a backdrop of a rapidly changing America, and an even more dramatic shift in filmmaking.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=533

Films That Made Music: Jazz on a Summer’s Day at 7 p.m. Oct. 19

Filmed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island and directed by world-renowned photographer, Bert Stern, Jazz on a Summer’s Day features intimate performances by a lineup of musical legends including Louis Armstrong, Thelonius Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O’Day, Chuck Berry, Dinah Washington, and closes with a beautiful rendition of The Lord’s Prayer by Mahalia Jackson at midnight to usher in Sunday morning.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=544

Art of Living Well: “Who Will Start Another Fire” with a post-film virtual Q&A featuring directors Jermaine Manigault, Emily Packer and Lesley Steele at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 7

“Who Will Start Another Fire” is a collection of nine films by emerging filmmakers from underrepresented communities around the world, presented by the new distribution initiative Dedza Films. Each of these stories is personal and distinctly told, but unified by themes of rebirth and growth.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=535

Art of Living Well: He Dreams of Giants at 7 p.m. Nov. 9

For over 30 years, Terry Gilliam dreamed of creating a screen adaptation of Cervantes’ masterpiece. When he first attempted the production in 2000, Gilliam already had the reputation of being a bit of a Quixote himself: a filmmaker whose stories of visionary dreamers raging against gigantic forces mirrored his own artistic battles with the Hollywood machine. The collapse of that infamous and ill-fated production – as documented in Lost in La Mancha – only further cemented Gilliam’s reputation as an idealist chasing an impossible dream.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=545

Films That Made Music: “Moby Doc” at 8 p.m. Nov. 19

Moby: Musician. DJ. Award-winning, billion-selling electronic artist. Animal rights advocate. Author. Survivor of alcoholism, drug use, and excess whose journey to sobriety took him through dark places and painful memories. Human being trying to figure out how his family and childhood impacted him, what happiness is, how to attain it — and share what he’s learned.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=551

Art of Living Well: Farming in Central Jersey: Past & Present at 7 p.m. Nov. 23

Farming in the Millstone Valley: Past & Present is a 35-minute video documentary based on a historic account by Jessie Lynes Havens of Montgomery Township, and made by the Millstone Valley Preservation Coalition of Rocky Hill, in association with the Van Harlingen Historical Society of Montgomery.

The video honors the history of farming in the Millstone Valley. About 300 years ago, Dutch farmers began arriving in the Millstone Valley and built central New Jersey into the breadbasket of New York City. Today the farm-to-table renaissance has rejuvenated farming and inspired a vibrant restaurant scene.

Learn the story behind local landmarks and farm families.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=534

Art of Living Well: Precious Guru at 7 p.m. Nov. 30

Endorsed by His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Precious Guru is a feature documentary that gives vivid insight into the life, times, and legacy of “the second Buddha”: Padmasambhava, the 8th-century Indian yogi who carried Buddhism over the Himalayas into Tibet.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=548

Live Music

Danielia Cotton In Concert With Special Guests at 8 p.m. Sept. 10

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=518

Pyrenesia featuring Alex Radus at 8 p.m. Sept. 17

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=519

Matt O’Ree Band Plays Led Zeppelin at 8 p.m. Sept. 25

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=537

Time for Three at 8 p.m. Oct. 1

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=530

Ana Egge at 8 p.m. Oct. 8

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=538

An Evening with Patty Larkin at 8 p.m. Oct. 16

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=525

Remembering Tom Petty: A Night of Music and Stories at 8 p.m. Oct. 22

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=532

Chris Pierce at 8 p.m. Nov. 5

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=523

Kat Wright at 7 p.m. Nov. 7

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=526

Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards at 8 p.m. Nov. 12

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=539

Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz at 8 p.m. Nov. 20

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=546

The Evolution of Joni Mitchell at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 27

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=528

Special Performances

Your Stage At Any Stage – Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18

The 90-minute all-acts-welcome open mic on the third Thursday of each month is hosted by songstress and storyteller, The Peasant Grill’s own Michelle Klein.

Talents of all walks and talks are welcome. Open to all ages; however, children must have signed consent by their parent or guardian.

Participants should sign up using the Google form linked on the ticket page.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=549

Salami’s East Coast Comedy: Living Legends of Laughter, featuring Anita Wise at 7 p.m. Sept. 23

See Anita Wise, Gary DeLena and Mike Eagan.

Tickets: https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=521