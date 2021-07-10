Metro-Jersey section of National Council of Jewish Women hold installation dinner

The Metro-Jersey section of National Council of Jewish Women held its annual installation of officers at The Metuchen Inn on June 16. Pictured standing, from left: Marilyn Stone, Joan Shkedi, Audrey Markbreighter, Phyllis Rubin, Barbara Finkel, Elaine Kaufman, Susan Leckart, Sherry Weber, Linda Rifkin and Laurie Marcus. Pictured seated, from left: Dottie Krugman, Roberta Karstadt and Debra Biderman. For more information about volunteering, email NCJWmetrojersey@gmail.comPHOTO COURTESY OF MARILYN STONE