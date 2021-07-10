Princeton police cracking down on distracted driving

The Princeton Police Department will be on the lookout for distracted drivers for the next two weeks, beginning July 12, in an effort to increase traffic safety.

Distracted driving is any activity that interferes with the driver’s attention, such as talking or texting on a hand-held cell phone, eating and drinking, and talking to passengers, police said.

Focusing on the navigation system or entertainment system also falls under distracted driving, police said.

About 80% of all crash investigations handled by the Princeton Police Department cite driver inattention as a contributing cause to a crash, according to police officials. Speeding or following too closely also contribute to crashes and unsafe driving.

The goal of the distracted driving enforcement campaign is to target those unsafe driving practices in an effort to increase traffic safety in Princeton, police said.