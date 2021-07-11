Congressional awards presented to dozens of students

The Congressional Award recipients, U.S. Service Academy nominees for the classes of 2024 and 2025, and the winners of the 2020 and 2021 Sixth Congressional District High School Art Competition were honored during a virtual Congressional Awards ceremony.

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-6) honored the recipients on July 8.

Created by his predecessor, the late U.S. Rep. Jim Howard, the Congressional Award recognizes the initiative, achievement, and volunteer services of young people.

The recipients include:

2020 and 2021 Bronze Award Recipients:

Sara Asdhir of Edison

Emily Esposito of Aberdeen

Joshua Finkelstein of Marlboro

Samuel Ringel of Marlboro

Annika Santhanam of Edison

2020 and 2021 Silver Award Recipients

Pari Agarwal of Edison

Sophia Arvanitis of West Long Branch

Varija Mehta of Edison

Ishani Sengupta of Edison

Shivam Syal of Edison

Shivani Trivedi of Edison

2020 Gold Award Recipients

Kendall Keelen of Atlantic Highlands

2021 Gold Award Recipients

Sanmathi Priya Abiram Lakshmi Devi of Edison

Nikhit Basineni of Morganville

“The Congressional Award is given to individuals whose accomplishments and dedication to their communities exemplifies the best qualities of the next generation,” Pallone said in a prepared statement. “I’m proud to award this honor to this year’s recipients, and I wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

The New Jersey Congressman also honored the candidates he nominated to the U.S. Service Academies.

The nominees for the Class of 2024 include:

U.S. Naval Academy

Paul Gannon, Jr. of Christian Brothers Academy

Alana Lynch of Long Branch High School

Stephen McLaughlin of The Citadel

Tyler Polon of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Vincent Scalpati of Naval Academy Preparatory School

Rohit Setlur of Northwestern Prep School

Akhil Sharma of John P. Stevens High School

Jens Sorensen, Home school

Richard Trentalange of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Mackenzie Wood of Red Bank Regional High School

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Kacy Colletto of Edison High School

Christopher Garcia of Rutgers University School of Engineering

Austen Sanchez of Woodbridge High School

Daniel Schleif of Metuchen High School

U.S. Air Force Academy

Sophie Allen of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Steven Fonti, Jr. of Colonia High School

Vincent Franzone, III of Marlboro High School

Christopher Garcia of Rutgers University School of Engineering

Stephen McLaughlin of The Citadel

Nathaniel Ocasio of Old Bridge High School

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Steven Fonti, Jr. of Colonia High School

Hunter Kordzikowski of Middletown High School North

Jens Sorensen Homeschooled

Allessandra Swart of Red Bank Regional High School

The nominees for the Class of 2025 include:

U.S. Naval Academy

Jude Belas of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

William Hurley of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Andy Lan of Temple University

James Logan of Sayreville War Memorial High School

Zachary Mansfield of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Kylie McNamara of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Michael Murphy of Middletown High School North & Brookdale Community College

Bailey Schafer of Metuchen High School

Marc Singer of Colts Neck High School

Collin Sussman of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Sanjana Basu Mallick of John P. Stevens High School

Hunter Batista of John P. Stevens High School

Nicholas D’Armetta of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

William Hurley of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

James Logan of Sayreville War Memorial High School

Zachary Mansfield of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Michael Murphy of Middletown High School North & Brookdale Community College

Marc Singer of Colts Neck High School

Matthew Wu of John P. Stevens High School

Justin Yeung of John P. Stevens High School

U.S. Air Force Academy

Sanjana Basu Mallick of John P. Stevens High School

Ashvath Goteti of John P. Stevens High School

James Logan of Sayreville War Memorial High School

Kylie McNamara of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Michael Murphy of Middletown High School North & Brookdale Community College

Arav Sharma of Metuchen High School

Alexandre Simoes of Sayreville War Memorial High School

Andres Sullivan of St. Thomas Aquinas High School

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Jude Belas of Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Arthur Dozier, Homeschooled

Hunter Kordzikowski of New Mexico Military Institute Service Academy Preparatory Program

“The value of military service to our nation cannot be overstated and I am honored by the commitment that these nominees to America’s service academies have shown to serving their nation,” Pallone said in the statement. “New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District is home to so many bright and qualified students, and I’m proud to honor the nominees today who showed through the application process outstanding academic and extra-curricular achievements, leadership and motivation in serving our country. I take these nominations very seriously because our nation’s service academies are some of the highest caliber institutions committed to graduating leaders of character, honor, and integrity. I wish all of the nominees the very best of luck in the future and thank them for their willingness to serve our country.”

Young artists from various schools in Middlesex and Monmouth counties participated in the Congressional Art Competition in 2020 and 2021. Local judges chose first, second and third place winners, and also awarded 15 honorable mentions for each year.

This year’s first place winner, Lauren Sun, will have her artwork displayed for the next year in the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., according to the statement.

2020 Winners

First Place: Sanika Godbole of John P. Stevens High School

Second Place: Jenna Gomes of John P. Stevens High School

Third Place: Mona Wu of John P. Stevens High School

Honorable Mentions:

Cristina Chen of John P. Stevens High School

Aishwarya Devarajan of Edison High School

Liz De La Cruz of Perth Amboy High School

Skarleen Dominguez of Perth Amboy High School

Olivia Downs of Marlboro High School

Lin Li of John P. Stevens High School

Phylicia Ma of High Technology High School

Ryen Miller of Trinity Hall

Luna Mondesi of John F. Kennedy Memorial High School

Samantha Oliveira of Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools – East Brunswick

Yazmin Perez of Perth Amboy High School

Emeline Placencia of Perth Amboy High School

Alexis Plasencia of Perth Amboy High School

Lauren Sun of John P. Stevens High School

Allison Yu of John P. Stevens High School

2021 Winners

First Place: Lauren Sun of John P. Stevens High School

Second Place: Jenica Liang of John F. Kennedy Memorial High School

Third Place: Mona Wu of John P. Stevens High School

Honorable Mentions:

Jeffrey Cepeda of Perth Amboy High School

Hanyi (Haley) Deng of High Technology High School

Christine Drake of Perth Amboy High School

Dev Doshi of John P. Steven High School

Sanika Godbole of John P. Stevens High School

Gina Hernandez of Long Branch High School

Charlize Leon of Perth Amboy High School

Lin Li of John P. Stevens High School

Ashlee Norris of Red Bank Regional High School

Daisy Pacheco of Long Branch High School

Benjamin Salerno of Perth Amboy High School

Nathan Torres of Perth Amboy High School

Danielle Umbs of Red Bank Regional High School

Cynthia Vargas of Perth Amboy High School

Mareena Yu of Edison High School

“I have long believed that Congress should play a major role in encouraging the arts,” Pallone said in the statement. “This competition provides a forum to help the aspiring young artists of our area gain recognition and exposure. I’m grateful for everyone who participated and always look forward to seeing the diversity and creativity in the submissions. Young artists can gain confidence in themselves and their abilities by displaying their work and receiving feedback from knowledgeable judges.”