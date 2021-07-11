Cub Scouts kick off recruitment season with crafts, ice cream social

1 / 4 Knot tying activityPHOTO COURTESY OF ELISSA HENRY 2 / 4 Flag folding activity PHOTO COURTESY OF ELISSA HENRY 3 / 4 Making and flying paper airplanesPHOTO COURTESY OF ELISSA HENRY 4 / 4 Flag foldingPHOTO COURTESY OF ELISSA HENRY ❮ ❯

PHOTOS COURTESY OF ELISSA HENRY

East Brunswick Cub Scout Pack 223 kicked off its recruitment season with an ice cream social at Scoop To My Lou in East Brunswick on June 15.

Troop 223 leaders were in attendance to assist with this kickoff by working the stations of scout activities. The stations included knot tying; pinewood derby cars/racetrack; camping essentials, which included a tent and survival gear; flag folding demonstrations; and making and flying paper airplanes.

For Pack 223’s events throughout the summer, follow the pack on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EastBrunswickPack223 or email ohenryiem@verizon.net