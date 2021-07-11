Independent Datebook, July 14

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will present Bethe Burns and Vic Schioppo in “Reunited In Song,” performing the Great American Songbook Concert, at 7 p.m. July 28 via Zoom. Admission is $10 for museum members and $12 for non-members. RSVP to receive the Zoom link. Call 732-252-6990 or email jhmomc@optonline.net

• Calvary Baptist Church, 491 Lloyd Road, Aberdeen Township, is providing a cooked meal from 5:30-7 p.m. every Thursday through the end of July. The church has partnered with Soup Kitchen 411 to assist individuals in the community who are in need. Details: www.atcalvary.org or 732-583-9759.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide

support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office. To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives on the following dates: July 20, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m.; July 26, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; July 29, Most Holy Redeemer, 133 Amboy Road, Matawan, 1:30-7:30 p.m.; July 29, St. Dorothea Church, 240 Broad St., Eatontown, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call toll free, 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present an Enviro-Quest on July 15 at 11 a.m. at Huber Woods Park, Middletown; meet in the Environmental Center parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where a park system naturalist is waiting. Once you are there you can join in on a mini-nature lesson, activity, or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Seining Along Sandy Hook Bay, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 2-30, from 11 a.m. to noon at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth. Join a hands-on nature program and discover a variety of fish, crabs and other sea creatures by pulling a long seine net along the edge of the bay. Closed-toe shoes are required. Meet on the beach near the parking lot. Parents or guardians are required to stay with and supervise their children. This program is designed for individuals and families. Weather permitting. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present the Casual Birder, July 27 at 9 a.m. at Huber Woods Park, Middletown; meet in the Environmental Center parking lot. Join a park system naturalist for a relaxing morning bird walk. Open to ages 11 and up; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Nature Lecture Series: Sharks of New Jersey, on July 15 from 7-8 p.m. at Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth. Discover why sharks are important to protect, why they are unique and what threatens them. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Accordion Melodies of the 1890s, July 17 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a 19th Century Woodworking Demonstration, July 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See how the carpenter uses 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The 2021 Monmouth County Fair will be held at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, from July 21-25. Hours are 4-11 p.m. July 21-23; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 24; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 25. General admission is $8 per adult; children 17 and under are admitted free. On July 25, attendees 65 and older and active military with card are free. Discounted pre-sale passes will be available through the Viply app starting July 15. Follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Details: www.MonmouthCountyFair.com or 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for volunteers. Blood drive volunteers assist donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service and be able to perform tasks as needed. Must have transportation. All training is provided. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, visit https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

