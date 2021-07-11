Krause wins Summer Thunder 100-lap race at Wall Stadium

WALL TOWNSHIP – Defending driving champion and current points leader Andrew Krause of Holmdel raced to victory in the Summer Thunder 100-lap Modified stock car race on July 10 at Wall Stadium Speedway.

The hard fought victory marked a sweep for Krause as he has won all five of the regular season Modified races contested at the track thus far in the 2021 auto racing season, according to a press release.

Starting 10th on the 24-car grid, Krause was on a mission as he passed all of the cars in front of him to take the lead after eight laps.

Howell’s Jimmy Blewett was also on the charge as he advanced to second from an 11th starting spot in just 18 circuits.

With many drivers in the field battling for position behind them, Krause and Blewett struggled for the lead at the head of the field.

On several restarts, mostly forced by minor incidents, Blewett would line on up the inside lane with Krause to his outside. The duo would then race side-by-side with Krause eventually slipping into the lead again.

At the finish, Krause held the winning trophies with Blewett second. After much position swapping, Brick Township’s Eddie McCarthy and Steven Reed and Blake Barney, both of Jackson, wrapped up the top five.

“You always try to get to the front quickly, but tonight things just really went our way,” Krause said of his early race charge to the front. “I’m real happy it worked out this way because the 51 car was moving to the the front behind me. We had a good race the rest of the way and I hope everyone enjoyed it.”

Nick Catone of Brick Township grabbed his first win in the companion 25-lap race for the Factory Stocks and dedicated the victory to his young son who passed away several years ago.

Catone fought off the late race challenges of two-time champion Elliot Wohl of Beachwood, while Kevin Flores of Brick Township, Bryan O’Shea of Neptune City and Manchester’s Scott Riggleman completed the top five.

Defending champ Ryan Maher of Neptune City won the 25-lapper for the Fast 4 cars over Mike Lavery of Orangeburg, N.Y., Farmingdale’s Ian Avery, Billy Pross of Hazlet and Burlington’s Alonzo Morales.

Mike Alcaro of West Milford sped to the 25-lap win for the Legend Cars over Waldwick’s Quinn Trimmer, Mason Magee of Northeast, Md., Malcolm Campbell and Southampton’s Colin Milroy.

The 2021 Saturday night regular season continues July 17 with the Family Fun Night competition featuring Demolition Derby action.

Sportsman cars, Limited Late Models, Fast 4 cars, Legend Cars and TQ Midgets will all compete in 25-lappers.

Grandstands will open at 4 p.m., qualifying starts at 5 p.m. and main event action starts at 7 p.m. Wall Stadium is on Route 34, Wall Township. For more information, visit wallspeedwayracing.com