News Transcript Datebook, July 14

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will present Bethe Burns and Vic Schioppo in “Reunited In Song,” performing the Great American Songbook Concert, at 7 p.m. July 28 via Zoom. Admission is $10 for museum members and $12 for non-members. RSVP to receive the Zoom link. Call 732-252-6990 or email jhmomc@optonline.net

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide

support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office. To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

• The Monmouth County Park System will present an Enviro-Quest on July 29 at 11 a.m. at Big Brook Park, Marlboro; meet in the dock parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where a park system naturalist is waiting. Once you are there you can join in on a mini-nature lesson, activity, or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Seining Along Sandy Hook Bay, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 2-30, from 11 a.m. to noon at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth. Join a hands-on nature program and discover a variety of fish, crabs and other sea creatures by pulling a long seine net along the edge of the bay. Closed-toe shoes are required. Meet on the beach near the parking lot. Parents or guardians are required to stay with and supervise their children. This program is designed for individuals and families. Weather permitting. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a mill demonstration, Saturdays and Sundays, July 17-18, 24-25 and 31 from 1-4 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Accordion Melodies of the 1890s, July 17 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a 19th Century Woodworking Demonstration, July 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See how the carpenter uses 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “It’s All About the Plan!” on July 27 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The presenters will be Kathy Lo Bue, a registered investment advisor and fiduciary, and Cathy Sikorski, a practicing and consulting elder law attorney. Topics include: Tools in our Tool Box; Life happens – are you prepared?; Who Gets What?; The Conversation; and The Plan! The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. Call 732-866-6660 for Zoom webinar registration information.

• The 2021 Monmouth County Fair will be held at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, from July 21-25. Hours are 4-11 p.m. July 21-23; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 24; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 25. General admission is $8 per adult; children 17 and under are admitted free. On July 25, attendees 65 and older and active military with card are free. Discounted pre-sale passes will be available through the Viply app starting July 15. Follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Details: www.MonmouthCountyFair.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will hold the following meetings: 7:30 p.m. July 27, regular action meeting, Manalapan Englishtown Middle School, 155 Millhurst Road, Manalapan. The meetings are open to the public.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

• New Jersey Blood Services, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for volunteers. Blood drive volunteers assist donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service and be able to perform tasks as needed. Must have transportation. All training is provided. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, visit https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@thenewstranscript.com. Please send items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.