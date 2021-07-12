East Brunswick Public Library names new director

The East Brunswick Public Library Board of Trustees announced John Arthur as the new library director, effective July 8.PHOTO COURTESY OF EAST BRUNSWICK PUBLIC LIBRARY

× The East Brunswick Public Library Board of Trustees announced John Arthur as the new library director, effective July 8.PHOTO COURTESY OF EAST BRUNSWICK PUBLIC LIBRARY

EAST BRUNSWICK— The East Brunswick Public Library Board of Trustees announced John Arthur as the new library director, effective July 8.

As the director, Arthur will guide the library as it continues its deep engagement with the community it serves.

“We are thrilled to welcome John in his position as Library Director,” East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen said in a prepared statement released by the library. “We are proud of the library and the reputation it has established over the decades. I am certain that John will help lead our organization and redefine the role and function of libraries in the 21st century.”

Arthur said he is excited to begin working at East Brunswick Public Library.

“It’s is a leader among libraries throughout the state, and one I have frequently looked to for inspiration in the past. The services offered are innovative and constantly evolving,” he said in the statement.

Arthur graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and History.

He earned a Master of Library and Information Sciences at Rutgers University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

“I’ve always been interested in providing access, whether it be to high-quality information, to cultural events, or to a chance for someone to learn and grow,” he said in the statement. “Bringing people together to experience something new is one of the best parts of the job. I see libraries as places that can be whatever one needs them to be – whether it’s simply checking out a good book or attending a weekly children’s program that allows for children and parents to connect with others in the community.”

Arthur had several positions in public libraries as the Youth Services librarian at West Orange Public Library, the head of Youth Services at the Library of the Chathams, and the director of Metuchen Public Library.

Most recently, he was the director of the Englewood Public Library.

“Leading their response to COVID-19 was my most significant accomplishment,” Arthur said in the statement. “Together, with a wonderful staff, we offered more than 850 online programs, launched socially distanced outdoor events, and in many ways kept people connected to their community throughout the pandemic.”

Arthur also performed guitar and vocal music on Facebook Live for the first 100 days of the pandemic.

The library also offered three-hour English Language Learning classes that ran five days a week using Zoom.

As director, Arthur’s goal is to work with other community organizations, township departments and schools to make sure that the library can respond to the needs of all East Brunswick residents.

“Having the opportunity to work as the East Brunswick Public Library director is exciting,” he said in the statement. “I look forward to working together with everyone – residents, library staff, elected officials, community leaders, students, or anyone else who works in, lives in, or visits East Brunswick – to ensure that the library is the best resource for everyone in the community.”

Arthur takes over the position from Melissa Kuzma, who was appointed last August; she accepted a position at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library.