Four individuals shot at Delta Suites in Woodbridge

A shooting in Iselin is under investigation.

On July 12, at approximately 2:45 a.m., authorities responded to the Delta Suites located at 515 Route 1 south in Woodbridge following the report of a shooting.

An initial investigation resulted in officers locating four individuals who sustained apparent gunshot wounds, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.

The individuals were transported from the scene for medical attention, officials said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-643-7700 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 4060.