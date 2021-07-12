Incoming superintendent introduced to Hopewell Valley community

When incoming Superintendent Dr. Rosetta Treece addressed Hopewell Valley in a recent video message, she committed to keeping lines of communication open between the district and community.

She will officially be appointed to her new position when the Hopewell Valley Regional Board of Education meets for an in-person public meeting on July 19.

As Treece prepares to take the helm of Hopewell Valley Regional School District’s administration, she relayed her greetings, thank yous, and commitments in a brief video message released on July 6.

“As a former vice principal and principal of Timberlane Middle School (TMS), director of Curriculum and Instruction, and as assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, I have learned a lot about your values as a community and how best I can support you all in my new role,” she said. “I also acknowledge though that I have a lot to learn as we continue grow together. Toward that end, I am fully committed to keeping the lines of communication and my doors open to all of you.”

She added that in her first year as superintendent she needs to hear from all stakeholders Hopewell Valley.

“I will be working closely with the Board of Education to carefully review the feedback that you provided us as you complete those surveys during the superintendent search and end of the year climate surveys,” Treece said. “We will also work collaboratively to identify opportunities of growth and where you would like us to stay the course.”

Sessions will be established for Treece to have a dialogue directly with members of the community and students to discuss hopes for the district moving forward.

HVRSD consists of six schools: Hopewell Valley Central High School (HVCHS), TMS, Toll Gate Grammar School, Hopewell Elementary School, Bear Tavern Elementary School and Stony Brook Elementary School.

Treece replaces outgoing Superintendent Thomas Smith, whose retirement is effective July 31. She takes over the position on Aug. 1.

“To our faculty, staff and administrative team, I know how fortunate I am to have a talented and dedicated and enthusiastic team along side me,” she said. “We will continue to work collaboratively together. Although we had a difficult year. I have watched you all flourish and excel and you have risen to every occasion.”

She said as a district they will continue to innovate, and create rigorous programming for students, and continue to produce exceptional global citizens.

“I am proud to be of service to the Hopewell community,” Treece said. “I look forward to all of us rolling up our sleeves together to continue to make the Hopewell Valley Regional School District the best school district it can be.”