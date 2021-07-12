Jackson Police Department will hold National Night Out on Aug. 3

JACKSON – The Jackson Police Department will hold its annual National Night Out event on Aug. 3 from 6-9 p.m. in the Jackson Shopping Plaza (ShopRite) at North County Line and Cook roads. The event will be presented by Jackson PBA Local 168

National Night Out is an international event celebrated in local communities and at military installations around the world. The event is also known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” according to a press release from the police department.

Capt. John Convery of the Jackson Police Department’s Support Services Division works with the PBA on community events.

“I definitely feel like this year’s event is special. Even though the state was on lockdown (during the coronavirus pandemic), the police department was still answering calls for service and still doing our best to help the members of our community.

“The Jackson Police Department was very fortunate to receive a lot of community support throughout the pandemic and we feel this is a great opportunity to give back and to show our appreciation to the community we so proudly serve.

“We feel we can conduct the event safely and still make it fun. … We encourage people who may be at risk to continue to take any necessary precautions, but ultimately it will be a National Night Out celebration for all to enjoy. We are really hoping for a great event,” Convery said.

The 2021 National Night Out event will feature the Jackson Police Department’s vehicle and SWAT displays; fire truck and firefighting equipment displays; the Jackson Volunteer First Aid Squad; a demonstration of an automatic external defibrillator; Office of Emergency Management demonstrations; a Fatal Vision goggles demonstration; child identification kits; Quality First Aid; and music, prizes and more.

PBA Local 168 will sponsor inflatable rides, games and prizes for children, free raffles and giveaways.

There will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks for all, as well as drawings for prizes compliments of Jackson ShopRite.

Jackson’s fire companies will conduct safety demonstrations and emergency response demonstrations.

Representatives of local organizations will offer information describing how individuals can become more involved in the community. All are welcome to attend the event.

Any organization that is interested in participating in National Night Out may contact Capt. John Convery at 732-833-3015 or by email at jconvery@jacksontwpnj.net