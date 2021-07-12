Lawrence principals get 3% annual salary increases

Principals, assistant principals and instructional supervisors are in line for annual 3% salary increases, under the terms of a three-year contract approved by the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education.

The contract, which started July 1, 2021, and ends June 30, 2024, was approved by the school board at its June 30 meeting. The Lawrence Township Principals and Supervisors Association ratified the agreement June 17.

Superintendent of Schools Ross Kasun and school board president Kevin Van Hise said they were pleased with the results. It was a “very collaborative effort,” Van Hise said.

“It was a challenging year, especially for our school leaders,” Kasun said.

“I am so very proud of them for their efforts to connect with the students and staff to keep moving forward,” Kasun said. He was referring to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the key changes in the new contract is the decision to convert 10-month positions, held by the assistant principals at Lawrence High School and four instructional supervisors, to 12-month positions. The move brings them in line with the principals and assistant principals at the other schools.

The move will enable the district to do “a lot of that critical, important work over the summer,” Kasun said.

Meanwhile, the contract calls for 3% salary increases during each year of the three-year contract, which begins with the 2021-22 school year. The agreement sets out the minimum and maximum base salaries for the principals, assistant principals and supervisors.

The salary range for the Lawrence High School principal is $120,000 to $175,000, and $115,000 to $170,000 for the other principals of the other six schools.

Assistant principals and supervisors earn between $105,000 and $155,000.

Lawrence High School Principal David Adam will be paid $167,731 for the 2021-22 school year, and Assistant Principal Damian Bariexca will be paid $121,264. Assistant Principal Fay Lopez will be paid $127,336 and Assistant Principal Clifford Williams will earn $135,845.

At the Lawrence Middle School, Principal Mindy Milavsky will be paid $162,044 and Assistant Principal Philip Merrill will be paid $111,286.

Lawrence Intermediate School Co-principal Alyson Fischer will be paid $148,381. Co-principal Thomas Toohey has resigned, resulting in a vacancy. Assistant Principal Sharin Rello will be paid $108,743.

At the Ben Franklin Elementary School, Principal Jay Billy will be paid $170,000 and at the Eldridge Park School, Principal Amy Amiet will earn $132,483.

Slackwood Elementary School Principal Jeanne Muzi will earn $123,238 and Lawrenceville Elementary School Principal Melissa Lockett will be paid $149,222.

Kristin Burke, supervisor of instruction for math and science in grades K-6 and technology in grades K-12, will earn $121,624, and Melanie Fillmyer, who is the supervisor of guidance, will be paid $126,185.

Maureen Hayes, the supervisor of instruction for language arts, social studies and world language in grades K-6 and library media specialists in grades K-12, will be paid $137,047.

Yvette Panasowich, the supervisor of instruction for math and science in grades 7-12 and art in grades K-12, will earn $153,415.

Mary Pancoast, who is the supervisor of instruction for English, social studies and world language in grades 7-12, and English as a Second Language in grades K-12, will be paid $127,000.

Rebecca Guenther, the supervisor of special education and the child study team in grades K-6, will be paid $108,150, while Nicole Sasse, who is the supervisor of special education and the child study teams for grades 7-12, will earn $114,513.

And Lawrence High School Athletic Director Gregg Zenerovitz will be paid $118,407.