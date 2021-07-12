Mercer County Park Commission releases draft Master Plan for Moores Station Quarry

The Mercer County Park Commission has released its draft Master Plan for the Moores Station Quarry, located in Hopewell Township adjacent to Baldpate Mountain.

The plan can be found at http://mercercountyparks.org/

Over the past year, the Mercer County Park Commission and a team of consultants performed environmental research on the Moores Station Quarry and hosted a series of public meetings to gather ideas for potential improvements to convert the industrial quarry site into a new park, according to information provided by the commission. Those interested in providing further feedback regarding the draft plan are invited to submit their comments through Sept. 15. A link to the feedback form is on the website as well. At the conclusion of the public comment period, the Master Plan will be revised and finalized for adoption by the Park Commission.

The 166-acre site is located adjacent to the county-managed Ted Stiles Preserve at Baldpate Mountain. The quarry pit measures approximately 2,000 feet by 1,500 feet with numerous cliff walls, and some as high as 100 feet. Also within the quarry property are two small ponds, a large rock-crushing and processing plant, and associated outbuildings.

The industrial history and associated topographic features offer a unique opportunity to provide new recreational experiences to county residents while also offering opportunities to restore and improve the natural ecology of the property, according to the statement. The Draft Master Plan proposes a variety of new recreational facilities, as well as detailed rehabilitation recommendations that aim to establish native plant communities and to protect natural habitat in many parts of the site.

The Park Commission has retained a multi-disciplinary team to help develop the master plan, led by Simone Collins Landscape Architecture of Norristown, Pennsylvania. The team includes landscape architects, geologists, engineers, ecologists, wildlife biologists, architects, sustainability experts and real estate market analysts.