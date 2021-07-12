News Transcript Business Briefs, July 14

Julie Lurie Warren, COO of Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie, has announced the Top 10 agents as its top producing sales associates for the second quarter of 2021 based on company dollar. The top 10 agents in order of ranking are Laurin LaLima, Sheryl Kerner, Marcia Sokal, Carrie Moyer, Susan Kaplan, Christine Romeo DiSantillo, Stacy Prestigiacomo, Lori Ragovin, Lani Cappellini and Michael Kalagassy.

“The home buyers and sellers truly have a real estate resource they can trust with the

agents in our office,” Warren said. “Our agents really understand that for many people, buying or selling a home is the most significant purchase of a lifetime, and they leverage their real estate knowledge and professionalism to help make each transaction as smooth as possible.”

Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie is a full-service brokerage at 47 Route 9 South, Marlboro. For more information, call 732-536-2228.

“I congratulate and thank our top producers for the month of June, for their exemplary service and commitment to their clients,” said Julie Lurie Warren, COO of Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie.

The top listing agent is Brian Lichtenthal and the top selling agent is Laurin LaLima.

“Their real estate wisdom and passion for the industry help make the clients more

comfortable with the real estate transaction, as they make the most significant

purchase of their lives,” Warren said.

