Older residents can learn about money-saving strategies

The New Jersey Department of Human Services (DHS), the South Brunswick Senior Center, and Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker (D-16) have teamed up to bring older residents a seminar on money-saving strategies at 11 a.m. July 21, 11 a.m. at the South Brunswick Senior Center, 540 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

The program will take place indoors in an auditorium big enough for social distancing. Masks are required.

A representative from the Division of Aging Services within the DHS will describe the NJSave initiative, an online application to help older residents with low-incomes and individuals with disabilities save money on Medicare premiums, prescription costs and other living expenses.

NJSave allows individuals to use a single online application to check their eligibility for various savings and assistance programs, such as Medicare Savings Programs, which help eligible individuals pay their Medicare premiums and copays; New Jersey’s Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD), which helps save money on prescription drug costs; and the Lifeline Utility Assistance Program. Prior to this, individuals had to fill out a paper eligibility application for each program.

For more information, email AsmZwicker@njleg.org or call 732-823-1684.