Can CBS move ‘NCIS: LA’ away from sports overruns?

Question: Is there any hope that CBS might move NCIS: Los Angeles to another night so it does not compete with sports running over time? —Charlotte I, Georgia

Matt Roush: Afraid not, at least for this fall — and probably for as long as it lasts. CBS appears to be pleased with its performance on Sundays since it moved there in 2016 to shore up the night, and putting it behind The Equalizer has only solidified the strategy. The network is well aware of the challenges facing the Sunday shows that are subject to delays in the Eastern and Central time zones when sports run way over into prime time. (This is why many weeks CBS pushes back the lineup to start at 7:30/6:30 instead of on the hour.) The best bet is to record the show following whatever it is you want to watch if you don’t want it cut off.

Question: Is there any news at all on American Gods being picked up? —Gavin

Matt Roush: Given how troubled this production was behind the scenes, it might have been wise for the creatives to have wrapped up the show when they still could. (It’s not like there wasn’t a blueprint.) The production company insists they’re committed to finishing this project somehow and somewhere, but until some sort of deal is announced, consider it over.

