Community Bulletin Board: the North and South Brunswick Sentinel (for July 14)

For the entire month of July, Bentley Community Services of South Brunswick has been selected to receive a $1 donation for every $10.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker sold at Stop & Shop, 3333 Route 27, Kendall Park section of South Brunswick.

Bentley Community Services is a unique food pantry serving families, seniors and individuals in need. Bentley is located at 4064 Route 1, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

For more information, visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org or call 908-227-0684.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The North Brunswick Public Library announced its July adult programs.

Virtual visit with Lea Ann Garfias, author of “Everything You Need to Know About Homeschooling,” 7 p.m. July 14

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more families are considering or reevaluating homeschooling. Join Garfias, herself a homeschool graduate and a homeschooling mom of six, as she provides information to succeed.

Register at:https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvdeuspjsjGdD72WsJ9pZsgz-B8ZtwsH-a

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Book Talks with Barbara at 1 p.m. July 15

This is a new book club that will meet monthly to share books.

Register in advance at https://forms.gle/2ohvSUfAcGWq95Sj6

Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Fairy Container Garden with Barbara at 10 a.m. July 17

Grab a small pot, potting soil, a small plant, some moss, and small decorative pieces.

Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/p59EzM5aQaVZYUfC8

Any question, email belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Outdoor Mindfulness Meditation at 7 p.m. July 19 and 26

Mindfulness is the practice of bringing one’s attention to the internal and external experiences occurring in the present moment, which can be developed through the practice of meditation. Taught by Dr. Siobhán Gibbons, a licensed psychologist in the State of New Jersey.

Sessions will be held on the library’s lawn facing Hermann Road.

Bring a lawn chair and mask.

Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/210256432646149

Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Virtual Authors Festival – A Killer Sense of Humor: Adding Mirth to Murder Mysteries! at 7 p.m. July 20

Join a panel of mystery authors from the “Chicks on the Case” blog for a hilarious killer author’s question and answer session.

Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/Rfc4b7DFLpthJ4Ls5

Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Virtual Fiber Arts Club from 10-11 a.m. July 23

Work on a current project (embroidery, cross-stitch, knitting, crocheting, weaving, etc.) and enjoy the company of others. This club will meet on most alternate Fridays during the summer.

Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://form.jotform.com/203075873192155

Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Outdoor Tai Chi at 10 a.m. July 24

Participants age 16 and up are invited to join teacher Vikram Sarath for safe and free Tai Chi sessions on the library’s lawn, 880 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

Beginners are welcome.

Social distancing will be observed. Appropriate face coverings are required until class begins.

Sessions are weather permitting.

No registration is required.

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Disability Law: Estate Planning and Special Needs Trusts, 7 p.m. July 27

Join attorney Tina M. James for an informative overview of why families of children with disabilities need an estate plan, and how a child’s benefits could be jeopardized without one. James will also discuss topics such as special needs trusts and wills, durable powers of attorney, NJ Able Accounts, and non-probate assets such as life insurance policies and retirement accounts.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYudu2orT4jG9O6xt8sn5E1Rdzqzbcuy9fW

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Virtual Zumba with Colleen at 10 a.m. July 28, 45-minute class

Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcudO2grDgvHtI3Dn91XmZFUU0qaYyhzIwI

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Watch & Roll: Movie/TV Discussion with Barbara at 7 p.m. July 29

Movie and TV addicts will meet monthly to talk about movies and television series.

Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/CMXaQEJhc4ynTcFc8

Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Middlesex College will host a two-hour in-person Continuing Education Open House at its centrally-located campus in Edison on July 15 from 6-8 p.m. Park in lot 11. Held outdoors under tents, the open house will give prospective students and visitors the opportunity to learn more about the wide array of noncredit courses that make up Continuing Education programs at Middlesex College, including allied health, English as a second language, business and personal development, as well as information about enrollment and related career outcomes. Middlesex College’s Continuing Education instructors will be on hand to describe the many programs, answer questions and help participants register for the fall semester. In addition to the Edison campus, Middlesex College offers instruction at its centers in New Brunswick and Perth Amboy. Additionally, representatives from the College’s Career Training Center will be on-site to explain how students can obtain a high school diploma or intensive training in computers and accounting. Admissions representatives from the Associate Degree programs will also be at the open house. For more information, call 732-906-7740 or visit ajaeger@middlesexcc.edu. To learn more about Continuing Education at Middlesex College, visit middlesexcc.edu/continuing-education.

The Daniel Anderl Love is Light 5K will be held July 17 at North Brunswick Community Park, 2053 Route 130, to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Anderl, who was killed in his North Brunswick home on July 19, 2020.

Rain date is July 18.

The event will benefit the St. Joseph High School Daniel Anderl ’18 Memorial Scholarship Fund. Anderl graduated from the Metuchen private school in 2018.

The cost in advance is $25, or $25-$35 in person the day of.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/NJ/NorthBrunswickCommunityParkNorthBrunswick/InauguralDanielLoveisLight5K

Or, to donate to the scholarship fund, visit https://alumni.stjoes.org/g/daniel-anderl-18-memorial-fund

The Princeton Environmental Film Festival returns Oct. 12-17.

To submit a film, visit https://princetonlibrary.org/peff/entry/

There is no fee to enter.

For more information, email peff@princetonlibrary.org

The New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services will hold a virtual opioid summit Sept. 21-22.

There will be keynote speakers, breakout rooms and continuing education credits.

More details will be announced.

In the meantime, professionals and subject matter experts are invited to submit workshop proposals and/or posters for the summit.

Counselors, alcohol and drug counselors, social workers, criminal justice professionals, physicians, nurses, peer specialists and other interested community members can participate.

Proposals and posters should highlight medication for opioid use disorder, stigma, the impact of COVID-19 on opioid use and mental health, evidence-based practices for treating disorders, recovery support systems, and treatments for populations such as the deaf or hard of hearing.

Workshop presenters will have the option to present live or submit a pre-recorded presentation with live Q&A. Poster presenters will also have the opportunity to answer questions.

Only completed applications with all materials submitted will be considered.

Submissions may include a workshop and a poster, but only one application per person will be selected.

Proposals are due by July 22. Selected presenters will be notified by Aug. 12.

For more information, email Carly Davis at carly.davis@dhs.nj.gov

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick will host an informative webinar for patients interested in learning more about treatments for bowel control, presented by Dr. Imran Saeed, colorectal surgeon at Saint Peter’s, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 21.

Chronic fecal incontinence (FI) is a treatable condition. During the presentation, Dr. Saeed will explore conditions, causes and symptoms, along with the latest therapies to help you get back to living the life you love, without embarrassment.

Registration is required; all attendees will be anonymous: https://saintpetershcs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uPeLx9yxTo-7GSO2RW0IxA

The North Brunswick Humane Association will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24, rain or shine, at the North Brunswick Municipal Complex, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

For more information, visit www.northbrunswickhumane.org

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish will hold its annual Christmas in July sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23 and 24 in the school auditorium, 44 Cleveland Ave., Milltown.

New items and “attic treasures” will be available for purchase.

Prospective school board candidates may obtain a “School Board Candidate Kit” online at www.njsba.org.

Published by the New Jersey School Boards Association, the School Board Candidate Kit includes a nominating petition, information about legal qualifications for school board candidacy and the role of the school board member. Information about the New Jersey School Ethics Act and important dates in the school election process are also included in the kit.

Candidates must file a nominating petition with the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office in order to get their name on the ballot for the annual school election.

The deadline to submit the nominating petition with the Middlesex County Clerk is 4 p.m. Monday, July 26. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

An exhibit of traditional heirloom Ukrainian embroideries and an illustrative lecture are being presented at the Barron Arts Center by the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Branch 98.

The exhibit will include a display of traditional embroideries: women’s and men’s clothing, costumes, pillows and other assorted embroidered articles. These embroideries represent the uniqueness of regional motifs, designs/stitches and colors.

An illustrative lecture will be available on July 22 via a link on the Barron Arts Facebook page. Visit www.facebook.com/BarronArtsCenter/ for details.

The exhibit will run through Aug. 27 at Barrons Arts Center, 582 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge.

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The North Brunswick Department of Parks & Recreation will award the Grandparents of the Year.

A one-page typed explanation of why the grandparent(s) deserve(s) the title should include the name, address and phone number of both the nominee and nominator.

Submissions are due by Aug. 1.

Email to Lou Ann Benson at benson@northbrunswicknj.gov

Recipients will be awarded in September near Grandparents Day.

For more information, call 732-247-0922, ext. 8233.

Complete all five challenges through August to collect Team USA gear during the North Brunswick Tour de Parks.

Each challenge costs $3 per participant.

After completing each challenge, submit photos and the completed form in order to collect gear.

The cost is $3 per participant.

Details on future activities will be announced.

Participants can register for one event at a time, or choose the Spring Summer Total Tour de Parks option and commit to all five.

Register at https://register.capturepoint.com/NorthBrunswickTownship or email events@northbrunswicknj.gov or call 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

Playhouse 22 will host a free day-long outdoor in-person theater festival on Aug. 7 (rain date Aug. 14) at the community theater, located at 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

North Brunswick Township will hold Concerts in the Park to honor healthcare workers and the first aid squad.

The next dates are Aug. 13 and Sept. 10 at Community Park, 2053 Route 130, North Brunswick.

Bring lawn chairs.

Free admission.

To reserve a spot, call 732-247-0922, ext. 475 or email events@northbrunswicknj.gov

Summer reading fun begins soon for all ages at the South Brunswick Public Library.

Registration for the 2021 Tails & Tales program ends on Aug. 15. There will be prizes.

Registration for the animal-themed summer program will be on the Readsquared app; there will be a variety of virtual and in-person events throughout the season. Read whatever you want and log your progress on the account you establish on the app.

To register, visit SBPL.READSQUARED.COM, call the library or stop by in person at 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, for help registering.

To view an informative video from Children’s Department Head Matt Kirschner, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=teHx8nLO0jY&feature=youtu.be

For more information, visit sbpl.info

The NBT India Day Committee will hold a virtual event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15 commemorating 74 years of Indian independence.

The event, with the theme of Health is Wealth!, will be available on the Facebook or YouTube Live platforms.

For more information, visit www.nbtindiaday.org

Summer Fun & Games in the Park for North Brunswick children in grades K-7 will be offered through Aug. 27 at Veterans Park, Roosevelt Avenue.

All CDC guidelines will be followed during summer day camp.

Deposit is $15.

Register early in order to ensure programming is not canceled.

For more information, visit www.northbrunswicknj.gov

North Brunswick Township is accepting nominations for the Ann Marie Chandlee Volunteer Service Award for 2021.

Any organization, business or person who willingly gives their time, talents and resources to fulfill the needs of the community and improves the lives of North Brunswick residents can be nominated.

Return the nomination form to the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick; fax to 732-247-0979; email to events@northbrunswicknj.gov; or drop the nomination form inside the box marked “Volunteer Service Award Nominations.”

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) is coordinating his annual backpack and school supply drive through Sept. 3.

Requested items include backpacks, colored pencils, crayons, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, highlighters, mechanical pencils, pencil cases, pens, pocket folders, notebooks, rulers, tissues or even gift cards.

Donations will be accepted at Danielsen’s office, 334 Elizabeth Ave., Somerset; the North Brunswick Library, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick; the Franklin Township Library, 485 DeMott Lane, Somerset; Franklin Township Library, 3391 Route 27, Franklin Park; the Piscataway Library, JFK branch, 500 Hoes Lane, Piscataway; or the Piscataway Library, Westergard branch, 30 Murray Ave., Piscataway.

For more information, call the office at 732-247-3999.

The “I Have MS, But MS Doesn’t Have Me” basket raffle fundraiser for awareness of multiple sclerosis will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 62 S. Main St., Milltown.

Fore more information, contact Traci Ceras at 732-841-2883 or puddles027@aol.com

To make a donation, visit msfocus.org/events

North Brunswick PBA Local 160 announced the return of its annual Cops & Rodders Car Show for Sept. 19. Rain date will be Sept. 26.

More details will be announced.

For more information, email carshow@nbtpba160.com

The 24th annual Taste of Middlesex is planned for 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Pines Manor, 2085 Route 27, Edison.

Each year, the Edison Chamber of Commerce invites restaurants from around Middlesex County to showcase their cuisines.

Attendees sample dishes from around the area, then choose the winner by voting for their favorite.

The Groove will perform during the evening.

Must be 21 or over to attend.

Tickets are $50 per person in advance or $60 at the door; seniors get a $5 discount. Or, purchase a 10-pack for $450.

The event serves as a fundraising opportunity for non-profits; for every $50 ticket an organization sells, $25 gets donated back to the organization. Unsold tickets must be returned to the chamber by Sept. 1.

For more information, email admin@edisonchamber.com or call 732-738-9482.

Playhouse 22 will reopen to the public for live theater with the opening night of “Harvey” on Oct. 8 at the community theater, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

The annual production of “A Christmas Carol” will return in December.

More information about tickets, new safety guidelines and the 2022 season will be available at Playhouse22.org

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its 2021 walk, NAMIWalks NJ Your Way: A United Day of Hope, virtually on Oct. 9

For more information, visit namiwalks.org/newjersey

Ongoing

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities.

They will provide music and entertainment.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900.

Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

New Jersey State Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) COVID Crisis Fund is supporting the rising demand for medical oxygen for hospitals in India. Make a check payable to AAPI and mail to Dr. Binod Sinha, 4 Progress St., Suite A9, Edison 08820. Or, visit https://njstateaapi.org/donation-for-medical-oxygen-to-india/ to donate online.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Amaranth at North Brunswick is the township’s first age-restricted community, currently under construction on Route 130.

Low- and moderate-income residents who would like to be part of the community can add an email address to be part of the marketing for the development.

To register, visit amaranthnj.com

Middlesex County’s Parks and Recreation Department will accept reservations for picnic groves at nine county parks via a new online reservation system. The parks included in this new reservation system include Alvin Williams Park in Woodbridge; Donaldson Park in Highland Park; Fords Park in Woodbridge; Johnson Park in Piscataway; Joseph Medwick Park in Carteret; Merrill Park in Woodbridge; Roosevelt Park in Edison; Thompson Park in Monroe; Warren Park in Woodbridge. These picnic groves offer visitors a socially distanced way to host picnics and small gatherings in an outdoor setting. Fees vary for each location and are contingent on the Executive Order in place at the time of event. To reserve a picnic grove online and view a list of accommodations provided at each grove such as electrical outlets, charcoal grills, shelter, etc., visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/Reservations.aspx. A list of rules and regulations for the use of picnic areas will be listed on that page.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business. The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs. The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties. Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge. Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers.

Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening.

Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office.

Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered.

To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

South Brunswick VFW Post 9111 is seeking monetary assistance from the community.

The organization has long supported free Christmas parties for children, food drives, Purple Hearts Chapter 10, the American Veterans Dog Foundation that trains dogs to support veterans, and a Christmas party for veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park.

To donate to the GoFundMe account, visit https://gf.me/u/ynb882

Central Jersey Family Health Consortium is offering a series of virtual support groups.

A New Dad Support Group for expectant and new fathers with babies under 1 year old will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, co-facilitated by a therapist and an experienced father of twins.

Registration is required by emailing Pat Vena at pvena@cjfhc.org.

A New Mom Support Group for pregnant and new moms with babies under 1 year old will be held in English at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and in Spanish at 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

To register in English, email Pat Vena at pvena@cjfhc.org. To register in Spanish, email Mariella Flores at mflores@cjfhc.org.

The Listening Hearts and Minds Support Group is held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays for pregnant and parenting women, co-facilitated by experienced counselors. Topics include parenting skills, coping with COVID-19, stress management, keeping mental health and meditation.

Pre-registration required by contacting Deena Cohen at dcohen@cjfhc.org or 888-633-5502.

CJFHC is located at 30 Silverline Dr., Second Floor, Suite 1, North Brunswick.

For more information, visit www.cjfhc.org or call 732-937-5437.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide.

Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.