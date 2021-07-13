Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for July 14)

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Metz Culinary Management is looking for part-time and substitute food preparers, cashiers and servers for the Monroe Township Public School District’s cafeterias.

Apply in person at a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at Monroe Township Middle School, in the cafeteria, 1629 Perrineville Road, Monroe.

The Milltown Boro Pool will hold swim lessons this year.

To register, stop by the Milltown Boro Pool, 61 Violet Terrace off JFK Drive; or the Recreation Department, 39 Washington Ave.

The South River Police Department is reminding residents of its Unoccupied Residence Program.

As part of this free program, South River residents can complete and submit a form to let officers know when a residence will be unoccupied. A police officer will check on the home as time permits during his or her normal patrol duties.

The Unoccupied Residence Form can be downloaded by visiting www.southriverpd.org or picked up at Police Headquarters located at 61 Main St. Once completed, the form can be faxed to 732-613-6103 or dropped off at police headquarters.

This program is intended for residences which are unoccupied due to short-term travel or vacation plans. It is separate from South River’s long-term vacant property ordinance.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

Niranjan Deepak created an Eagle Scout project that captured the experiences of frontline heroes during the COVID-10 pandemic.

Check out the documentary “Inside Look: The COVID-19 Pandemic” on DVD from the Monroe Township Public Library or watch it online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOMzj-Uyxo4.

Niranjan will discuss his project at 6:30 p.m. July 14 via Zoom.

Registration is required. Visit www.monroetwplibrary.org/calendar

Middlesex College will host a two-hour in-person Continuing Education Open House at its centrally-located campus in Edison on July 15 from 6-8 p.m.

Park in lot 11.

Held outdoors under tents, the open house will give prospective students and visitors the opportunity to learn more about the wide array of noncredit courses that make up Continuing Education programs at Middlesex College, including allied health, English as a second language, business and personal development, as well as information about enrollment and related career outcomes.

Middlesex College’s Continuing Education instructors will be on hand to describe the many programs, answer questions and help participants register for the fall semester.

In addition to the Edison campus, Middlesex College offers instruction at its centers in New Brunswick and Perth Amboy.

Additionally, representatives from the College’s Career Training Center will be on-site to explain how students can obtain a high school diploma or intensive training in computers and accounting.

Admissions representatives from the Associate Degree programs will also be at the open house.

For more information, call 732-906-7740 or visit ajaeger@middlesexcc.edu.

To learn more about Continuing Education at Middlesex College, visit middlesexcc.edu/continuing-education.

Join Michael Sarill of Project Noah at 7 p.m. July 14 for a virtual program about the online global community of nature enthusiasts and its collaboration with National Moth Week, which starts July 17.

Sponsored by the East Brunswick Public Library in partnership with the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission (Friends EBEC), the program will be available on Zoom and the library’s Youtube channel.

It is free and open to the public. Registration is suggested but not required.

The registration link is available at https://ilove.ebpl.org/adults-kids-teens/events/tween/moths-world-national-moth-week/2021-07-14-230000-2021-07-15-000000

Sarill will lead aspiring citizen scientists through Project Noah’s Moths of the World mission, which provides a platform for uploading and publishing photos, creating a personal nature journal and learning about the natural world on projectnoah.org, as well as its social media platforms.

He will also walk the library through a new video created by Project Noah Nature School on how to go mothing.

He will be joined by Liti Haramaty of Friends EBEC and co-founder of National Moth Week, who will discuss the upcoming 10th annual observance, how to register an event and how to navigate the newly designed website and video library with tips and demonstrations of mothing.

National Moth Week shines a light on often unheralded moths, calling attention to their beauty, extraordinary diversity and essential role in the natural world as pollinators and a food source for other creatures. It will be observed July 17-25, marking its 10th year.

This program is part of the Option Green lecture series hosted by the East Brunswick Library in partnership with FriendsEBEC.

The East Brunswick Public Library’s Take a Business Break online program series continues on July 15 at noon with Money $ecrets of the Rich and Famous.

The financial affairs of many well-known celebrities, politicians, performers and the super-rich will be described, along with tips on how regular folk can adopt some of these techniques or avoid harmful actions.

Included will be techniques to maintain privacy, by-pass probate, give cash generously to charities without writing a check or reducing your bank balance, invest with minimal risk, and avoid being swindled.

Presenter Ed Mendlowitz will also tell tales of inheritances, famous family fights over bequests and legacies, and some maneuvers that landed people in jail or in bankruptcy.

Money $ecrets of the Rich and Famous is presented online using Zoom. To sign up for this free program, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar or call 732-390-6767.

Councilwoman Marylin Israel and the Spotswood Recreation Department will hold a Multicultural Day from 3-6 p.m. July 17 at the Spotswood Knights of Columbus, 30 Crescent Ave., Spotswood.

Participants will share traditional dishes, their country’s flag, cultural artifacts, costumes, history, music and personal ancestry.

Learn how scouting can help elementary school-aged child develop character, citizenship, outdoor skills and more, while having fun and making friendships, during a free event hosted by Cub Scout Pack 501 of East Brunswick.

This year, the pack picnic from 4-8 p.m. July 17 at Davidson’s Mill Pond Park, Riva Avenue, South Brunswick, is open to anyone who wants to check out Pack 501. Bring children ages kindergarten to grade 5 for a guided nature walk and a bike ride; scout leaders will teach riding without training wheels. July is Disability Pride Month so a guest speaker will address diversity and inclusivity. If a child has a disability, contact the pack in advance to make the nature walk accessible to them. Bring a reusable water bottle and a snack. For more information, email scoutingfun501@gmail.com or visit https://fb.me/e/JAkV8QEa

National Moth Week (NMW) is marking its 10th year July 17-25 with a call to young people around the world to learn about and observe moths in their local habitats.

Each year since 2012, National Moth Week has shone a light on often unheralded moths, calling attention to their beauty, extraordinary diversity and essential role in the natural world as pollinators and a food source for other creatures.

As a worldwide citizen science project, NMW encourages “moth-ers” of all ages and abilities to turn on a light wherever they are and observe and document what they see through photography and data collection. Finding day-flying moths and moth caterpillars can be done in daylight.

Individuals and organizations are invited to register private and public mothing and educational events for free on the NMW website. Due to the pandemic, participants are advised to follow health guidelines and regulations for gatherings in their area. Participants receive a certificate designed by NMW team member and graphic artist Belen Mena.

This year, the NMW team is encouraging kids and teens to discover and learn about moths in their own backyards and communities, or even while away on vacation. Kid-friendly content and tips for beginners, from book lists to light setups and “moth bait” recipes are featured on the NMW website.

NMW participants are invited to contribute their photos and data to NMW partner websites, as well as the NMW Flickr group, which now has over 100,000 moth photos from around the world.

National Moth Week is a project of the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental education and conservation. It is now one of the most widespread citizen science projects in the world. It is coordinated by volunteers on the NMW team and country coordinators around the world. It is held annually for nine days during the last full week and two weekends of July.

For more information about National Moth Week, visit nationalmothweek.org, or write to info@nationalmothweek.org.

Also, find National Moth Week on Facebook, Twitter (@moth_week) and Instagram (mothweek). Hashtags: #Nationalmothweek #mothweek

The East Brunswick Police Department, along with East Brunswick Parks and Recreation and Mobile Family Success of Middlesex County, will host Ice Cream With A Cop from 6-7:30 p.m. July 19, rain or shine, at the Daisy Recreation building inside Bicentennial Park, 180 Hardenburg Lane, East Brunswick.

All community members, including children, are invited to join members of the East Brunswick Police Department for this fun-filled event.

Enjoy ice cream, discuss issues of concern, and learn more about each other.

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish will hold its annual Christmas in July sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23 and 24 in the school auditorium, 44 Cleveland Ave., Milltown.

New items and “attic treasures” will be available for purchase.

An exhibit of traditional heirloom Ukrainian embroideries and an illustrative lecture are being presented at the Barron Arts Center by the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Branch 98.

The exhibit will include a display of traditional embroideries: women’s and men’s clothing, costumes, pillows and other assorted embroidered articles. These embroideries represent the uniqueness of regional motifs, designs/stitches and colors.

An illustrative lecture will be available on July 22 via a link on the Barron Arts Facebook page. Visit www.facebook.com/BarronArtsCenter/ for details.

The exhibit will run through Aug. 27 at Barrons Arts Center, 582 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge.

The New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services will hold a virtual opioid summit Sept. 21-22.

There will be keynote speakers, breakout rooms and continuing education credits.

More details will be announced.

In the meantime, professionals and subject matter experts are invited to submit workshop proposals and/or posters for the summit.

Counselors, alcohol and drug counselors, social workers, criminal justice professionals, physicians, nurses, peer specialists and other interested community members can participate.

Proposals and posters should highlight medication for opioid use disorder, stigma, the impact of COVID-19 on opioid use and mental health, evidence-based practices for treating disorders, recovery support systems, and treatments for populations such as the deaf or hard of hearing.

Workshop presenters will have the option to present live or submit a pre-recorded presentation with live Q&A. Poster presenters will also have the opportunity to answer questions.

Only completed applications with all materials submitted will be considered.

Submissions may include a workshop and a poster, but only one application per person will be selected.

Proposals are due by July 22. Selected presenters will be notified by Aug. 12.

For more information, email Carly Davis at carly.davis@dhs.nj.gov

A special outdoor concert featuring the trio of Joe Moscato, Frank Resola and John D’Amaro, better known as Rhythm N’ Sound, will be held at 1 p.m. July 25 at the East Brunswick Library, Civic Center Drive, East Brunswick.

They will play a mix of songs from the 1940s through the 1980s.

Since this is an outdoor concert, attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and water.

Information about upcoming East Brunswick Public Library programs and events can be found online at www.ebpl.org/calendar

American Legion Post 253 in Spotswood has planned the following events:

July 24 is the second annual Rubber Duck Race. Ducks are available at the post bar or through Legion members. The cost is $10 per duck. There will be burgers and hot dogs, fun and entertainment. The first five ducks to the finish line will win a $400 Visa gift card.

Aug. 7 is the Jo-Jo Poker Run.

Aug. 13 is a steak dinner night. Ribeye cooked to order, baked potato and corn on the cob. Pre-orders are $25 per person, or cost is $30 at the door. Cash bar available.

Aug. 18 will be a bus trip to the Atlantic City Air Show. The bus will stop at Tropicana. The cost is $25 per person.

Sept. 11 will be the Legion Riders pig roast.

Sept. 19 will be Messages from Heaven from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $25 until Aug. 13, or $35 after. Cost is $40 at the door, if space is available.

More details on each event will be announced.

In addition, the American Legion hall and outdoor venue are open again to rent for events. Call or text 732-991-9507 for additional information.

Prospective school board candidates may obtain a “School Board Candidate Kit” online at www.njsba.org.

Published by the New Jersey School Boards Association, the School Board Candidate Kit includes a nominating petition, information about legal qualifications for school board candidacy and the role of the school board member. Information about the New Jersey School Ethics Act and important dates in the school election process are also included in the kit.

Candidates must file a nominating petition with the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office in order to get their name on the ballot for the annual school election.

The deadline to submit the nominating petition with the Middlesex County Clerk is 4 p.m. Monday, July 26. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Monroe Township Police Department will hold an event for National Night Out from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 3 in Thompson Park near the lake, off Perrineville Road, Monroe.

The annual event fosters a positive relationship between police officers and the communiyy.

There will be fun, food and games.

Vacation Bible School will be offered to children age 7 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at Corpus Christi Church Hall, 100 James St., South River.

Registration fee is $10 per child.

This summer’s theme will focus on the Kids’ Clean Water Project by Filter of Hope. The main goals are to cultivate a heart in children for the needs of people in poverty, educate children and families about the water crisis, and understanding the Gospel.

Registration forms are available at https://corpuschristisouthriver.org/parish-ministries/vacation-bible-camp-2021

For more information, contact Eliana at 732-770-8245 or corpuschristievm@gmail.com

Masks will be required indoors.

Hackensack Meridian Health will coordinate with the East Brunswick Library to present a webinar on how to eat grilled foods during the summer while having diabetes at noon on Aug. 6.

AnnMarie McDade, registered dietitian/education specialist at the Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Old Bridge will share ways to grill and still follow a healthy eating plan.

Attendees will watch a demonstration, then McDade will answer healthy grilling questions.

Registration is requested for this free program. To register, go online to www.ebpl.org/calendar or call 732-390-6767.

This program is offered through the library’s award-winning “Just For The Health Of It!” consumer health and wellness information initiative. To learn more about other related programs or resources, visit www.justforthehealthofit.org.

Playhouse 22 will host a free day-long outdoor in-person theater festival on Aug. 7 (rain date Aug. 14) at the community theater, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

The Princeton Environmental Film Festival returns Oct. 12-17.

To submit a film, visit https://princetonlibrary.org/peff/entry/

There is no fee to enter.

For more information, email peff@princetonlibrary.org

Mindfulness is the art of being present in the here and now. To help senior citizens reach this state, East Brunswick Public Library hosts the weekly Wellness From Within in-person programs.

In these sessions, participants will learn how to warm up with breathing and laughing exercises to help relax the body and mind. The group will then go on a journey through guided meditation to help achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm state.

Wellness from Within is held every Wednesday through Aug. 25. The half-hour sessions start at 10 a.m., and are held outside the library by the clock in the Municipal Complex, Civic Center Drive.

All participants must bring a towel or yoga mat to the program.

This program is offered through East Brunswick Public Library’s Just For The Health Of It consumer health and wellness information initiative.

To learn more about related programs and resources, visit www.justforthehealthofit.org.

The East Brunswick Police Department is encouraging residents to lock their doors.

The police department will hold a “Lock it to Stop it” contest as an incentive. The contest will run through Aug. 28. Each month, one lucky winner will receive a prize from the East Brunswick Police Department.

To enter, provide full name, home address, email address, and a brief description of how you are helping to prevent thefts/burglaries.

Email entries to CRU@ebpd.net

Limit entries to two 2 per month.

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) is coordinating his annual backpack and school supply drive through Sept. 3.

Requested items include backpacks, colored pencils, crayons, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, highlighters, mechanical pencils, pencil cases, pens, pocket folders, notebooks, rulers, tissues or even gift cards.

Donations will be accepted at Danielsen’s office, 334 Elizabeth Ave., Somerset; the North Brunswick Library, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick; the Franklin Township Library, 485 DeMott Lane, Somerset; Franklin Township Library, 3391 Route 27, Franklin Park; the Piscataway Library, JFK branch, 500 Hoes Lane, Piscataway; or the Piscataway Library, Westergard branch, 30 Murray Ave., Piscataway.

For more information, call the office at 732-247-3999.

The “I Have MS, But MS Doesn’t Have Me” basket raffle fundraiser for awareness of multiple sclerosis will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 62 S. Main St., Milltown.

Fore more information, contact Traci Ceras at 732-841-2883 or puddles027@aol.com

To make a donation, visit msfocus.org/events

North Brunswick PBA Local 160 announced the return of its annual Cops & Rodders Car Show for Sept. 19. Rain date will be Sept. 26.

More details will be announced.

For more information, email carshow@nbtpba160.com

The 24th annual Taste of Middlesex is planned for 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Pines Manor, 2085 Route 27, Edison.

Each year, the Edison Chamber of Commerce invites restaurants from around Middlesex County to showcase their cuisines.

Attendees sample dishes from around the area, then choose the winner by voting for their favorite.

The Groove will perform during the evening.

Must be 21 or over to attend.

Tickets are $50 per person in advance or $60 at the door; seniors get a $5 discount. Or, purchase a 10-pack for $450.

The event serves as a fundraising opportunity for non-profits; for every $50 ticket an organization sells, $25 gets donated back to the organization. Unsold tickets must be returned to the chamber by Sept. 1.

For more information, email admin@edisonchamber.com or call 732-738-9482.

Playhouse 22 will reopen to the public for live theater with the opening night of “Harvey” on Oct. 8 at the community theater, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

The annual production of “A Christmas Carol” will return in December.

More information about tickets, new safety guidelines and the 2022 season will be available at Playhouse22.org

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its 2021 walk, NAMIWalks NJ Your Way: A United Day of Hope, virtually on Oct. 9

For more information, visit namiwalks.org/newjersey

Ongoing

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Monroe is holding a coat drive for Trenton Rescue Mission and NJ Rise.

Gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves are requested.

Drop off containers are located at the Encore Clubhouse vestibule or on the side porch of 39 Westminster Dr. in Greenbriar Whittingham.

For more information, call Lin at 609-655-0023.

The EB Grow Seed Library at East Brunswick Public Library, 2 Jean Walling Civic Center Dr., has fingerling seed potatoes.

Each bag weighs roughly eight ounces.

The potato bag does not count to library user’s garden seed pack limit; however, users are limited to one bag per household.

To place a request, fill out the online form at www.ebpl.org/ebgrow.

The EB Grow seed library is an initiative of the East Brunswick Public Library and the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission.

Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities.

They will provide music and entertainment.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900.

Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

South River municipal offices have reopened to the public during normal business hours.

Staff can also be reached by telephone and email.

Visit www.southrivernj.org for a directory.

The South River Police Department lobby has reopened to the public.

Copies of police reports can be obtained in person during normal business hours or can be requested via email. Visit www.southriverpd.org/records-%26-reports for more information regarding police reports.

Applications for firearms ID cards and firearms purchase permits are now processed online only. Visit www.southriverpd.org/firearms for more information regarding firearms.

The South River Municipal Court violations window has been reopened to the public for payments and court related business.

Certain summonses and fines are payable online. Visit www.southrivernj.org/municipal_court_main.html for more information.

All municipal court sessions remain virtual. Staff can be reached by telephone at 732-257-1233 for any assistance needed.

Middlesex County, Hackensack Meridian Health and Monroe Township have partnered to open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic specifically for those ages 55 and older in Monroe. Vaccinations will be administered at the Monroe Senior Center, 12 Halsey Reed Road. The vaccine clinic is open by appointment. Sign up for the Moderna vaccine at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/HMHMonroeVaccine.

New Jersey State Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) COVID Crisis Fund is supporting the rising demand for medical oxygen for hospitals in India.

Make a check payable to AAPI and mail to Dr. Binod Sinha, 4 Progress St., Suite A9, Edison 08820.

Or, visit https://njstateaapi.org/donation-for-medical-oxygen-to-india/ to donate online.

The Monroe Township Public Library will now be open on Sundays.

The library is open to the public Monday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Monroe Township Public Library building is open for Grab & Go Service. Library patrons may enter the building, look for an item and check it out, make a photocopy, reserve an item, etc.

All patrons and staff are required to wear masks and observe social distancing of at least six feet at all times while in the library building. Temperature checks take place at the entrance before entry into the Library. Capacity is monitored by library staff. Patrons are encouraged to use hand sanitizer prior to entering the building and after touching library materials and surfaces.

Seating remains unavailable at this time.

Self-checkout is encouraged.

Curbside pickup service is available by appointment at the drive-thru window. Place items on hold with a library card and pick them up when they’re ready. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Schedule an appointment at www.monroetwplibrary.org/curbside or by calling 732-521-5000.

The Monroe Township Library is not yet holding programs indoors, but will begin to offer some in-person programs outside on the library grounds. All CDC recommendations will be observed, including masks and social distancing. Registration is required for in-person programs. In the event of inclement weather, some programs will be held virtually only and others will be rescheduled.

Read the descriptions for each event at www.monroetwplibrary.org/calendar

Keep Middlesex Moving has developed a transportation finder to help seniors find a ride to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The tool allows users to see what transportation options are available at almost all of the 40-plus vaccination sites in Middlesex County. For more information, visit https://kmm.org/ The Middlesex County Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Mega-site, operated by RWJBarnabas Health, is seeking volunteers to assist in the efficiency of the registration and vaccination process and help visitors feel comfortable. Volunteers of the mega-site, located at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, will greet patients and visitors; perform temperature screenings; direct patients through various steps of the vaccination process; provide education materials; and assist with maintaining the registration area and supplying vaccination stations. Volunteers do not administer vaccines. Those who apply to volunteer must be a minimum of 18 years old and will be subject to a background check and a drug screen, and will need to sign a confidentiality statement. College students requiring community service hours are also eligible to volunteer. RWJBarnabas Health will track hours and provide written verification for those who need it. Volunteers must commit through June to at least two shifts per week from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.; or one full day from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with an hour break for lunch. Shifts are available seven days a week. Send your name, phone number, email address, desired start date and your availability to Megasite_Volunteer@rwjbh.org. The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books. Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated. Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8 At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Lost Souls Memorial Project (LSP) is releasing the official Request for Design Proposals (RFP), seeking design teams to submit their ideas about what the future Lost Souls memorial will be in East Brunswick.

The LSP seeks to create a permanent memorial to 137 African Americans who, in 1818, were stolen from New Jersey and transported to the Deep South to be sold into permanent slavery. Jacob Van Wickle, a corrupt Middlesex County judge, organized an extensive ring that included members of his family as well as highly placed members of the New Jersey elite. The state was phasing out slavery at the time, and under the state’s gradual emancipation laws no slave could be sent out of state without having given formal legal consent. The judge and his ring used deception, fakery and outright kidnapping of both free and enslaved people, who were held under guard in his home in what is now East Brunswick, New Jersey. They were sent on ships from Perth Amboy to Louisiana and Mississippi, many ending on the plantation owned by Van Wickle’s brother-in-law. Had they remained in New Jersey, they would in time have become free according to the state’s laws.

Outrage when the ring was discovered led to a few indictments, but Van Wickle was never brought to account, and the affair was forgotten.

The purpose of the Lost Souls Public Memorial is to ensure that these children, women and men are never again forgotten, and this horrific event be brought to light.

The New Brunswick NAACP, the New Jersey Chapter ​of the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society, and The Unitarian Society, as well as other community groups and individuals, are working to bring this project to life.

For more information about the project, and to access the RFP, visit lostsoulsmemorialnj.org.

The South River Police Department responds to emergency and non-emergency calls at businesses 24 hours a day. Occasionally, it becomes necessary to contact someone from the business outside of business hours. To assist police with having this information available when needed, the department maintains a database containing after hours contact phone numbers for business owners and representatives.

Anytime a new business is opened, business ownership is transferred, there are changes in employment status of listed contacts, or there are changes in positions or job titles of listed contacts, a business should be registered – but registration is 100% voluntary.

Information will be stored in a secure database. In the event it is deemed necessary by first responders on scene, the Communications Center can access the information and quickly reach a business owner or representative.

To register a business, visit southriverpd.org/business-registration and download the business registration form. The completed form can be submitted by emailing it to adehanes@southriverpd.org, faxing it to 732-613-6103, or dropping it off at headquarters, 61 Main St., South River.

For more information on registering an alarm, call 732-257-1999.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

Trinity Presbyterian Church of East Brunswick invites all to join virtual worship services every Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Visit http://Trinity-PC.org and click on the “Sunday Services” tab for a link to the service on YouTube. In addition, Trinity offers a safe and socially distanced outside worship service every Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 732-257-6636 or visit the website.

The Jewish Family Services Food Pantry needs volunteers to organize its food pantry and supply closet, located at 1600 Perrineville Road, Monroe.

The schedule is flexible.

If interested, contact JFS Volunteer Coordinator Michelle B. at 732-777-1940 or MichelleB@jfsmiddlesex.org

Monroe Township residents can apply for current and future openings on township boards, commissions and advisory councils.

Monroe is accepting volunteer applications for appointments to the Americans with Disabilities Act Committee, Affordable Housing Board, Commission on Aging, Cultural Arts Commission, Environmental Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Human Relations Commission, Library Board of Trustees, Open Space & Farmland Preservation Commission, Planning Board, Recreation Advisory Board, Shade Tree Commission, Sustainable Jersey – Green Team Advisory Committee, Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Residents should visit https://monroetwp.com/index.php/boards-commissions and select from a list of boards and commissions to review full descriptions of each group.

They then can send the downloadable form located at the bottom of the boards and commissions page of the website for their area of interest.

Submissions may be sent to the Municipal Clerk by mail at the Administrative Offices, by email at preid@monroetwp.com, or by fax to 732-521-3190.

All submissions will be retained for a maximum period of one year from the date of filing.

The East Brunswick Police Department has established a “Safe Exchange Zone.” Two parking stalls in the lot of the municipal court next to police headquarters, 1 Civic Center Dr., are available to the public for conducting in-person transactions that have been facilitated through online marketplaces. The parking stalls are indicated by signage.

The designated zone is available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Access to the police headquarters lobby may also be granted for “safe exchanges” during non-court hours and may be arranged in advance by calling the police department.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

The Community Pet Food Bank by New Beginnings Animal Rescue is open from 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, with varying hours on Saturdays, on the grounds of Nativity Lutheran Church, 552 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.

For more information, visit nbarnj.org

The Jamesburg Public Library will hold its board meetings on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

These meetings are open to the public, and will take place on Zoom for the remainder of the year.

Visit jamesburglibrary.org or www.facebook.com/JamesburgLibrary/ for further information.

Each meeting will have a different Zoom link and passcode

The East Brunswick Recreation, Parks & Community Services Department is collecting non-perishable food, cash and gift cards for distribution to Aldersgate Community Outreach Center.

Drop off food in the back of the box truck parked in the parking lot, 334 Dunhams Corner Road; the door is kept down so lift it to put donations inside.

Or, drop cash/check/gift cards in an envelope and put in the drop box next to the front door to the Recreation Department.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.

Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

The East Brunswick Domestic Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Citizens are trained to respond to local police departments on an on-call basis to provide support and information to victims of domestic abuse.

For more information, email domesticviolence@ebpd.net.

The Korean War/Defense Veterans Association Central Jersey Chapter No. 148 extends an invitation to any veterans, regardless of branch of service, who served during the war from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe, or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, through the present.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month —except January through April — at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza.

Membership dues are $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 chapter fee per year.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including parades, flag raisings, visiting the Korean War Memorial in Atlantic City, etc.

For more information, contact Charles Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or kwvanj@yahoo.com.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers.

Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening.

Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office.

Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered.

To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.