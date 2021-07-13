Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for July 14)

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Old Bridge Sayreville South Amboy Chamber of Commerce will present Steak and Cigar Night at 7 p.m. July 23 at C1 Farms, 8 Ardsley Place, Morganville.

Enjoy a Cuban-style steak, cigar and smoking shirt.

Rain or shine.

Donation is $100 per person. Make checks payable to OBSSA Chamber of Commerce.

RSVP by July 19 by emailing ccommerceobssa@gmail.com

Proceeds will benefit the JAR of Hope Foundation.

Middlesex College will host a two-hour in-person Continuing Education Open House at its centrally-located campus in Edison on July 15 from 6-8 p.m.

Park in lot 11.

Held outdoors under tents, the open house will give prospective students and visitors the opportunity to learn more about the wide array of noncredit courses that make up Continuing Education programs at Middlesex College, including allied health, English as a second language, business and personal development, as well as information about enrollment and related career outcomes.

Middlesex College’s Continuing Education instructors will be on hand to describe the many programs, answer questions and help participants register for the fall semester.

In addition to the Edison campus, Middlesex College offers instruction at its centers in New Brunswick and Perth Amboy.

Additionally, representatives from the College’s Career Training Center will be on-site to explain how students can obtain a high school diploma or intensive training in computers and accounting.

Admissions representatives from the Associate Degree programs will also be at the open house.

For more information, call 732-906-7740 or visit ajaeger@middlesexcc.edu.

To learn more about Continuing Education at Middlesex College, visit middlesexcc.edu/continuing-education.

The Princeton Environmental Film Festival returns Oct. 12-17.

To submit a film, visit https://princetonlibrary.org/peff/entry/

There is no fee to enter.

For more information, email peff@princetonlibrary.org

Saltwater Day will return in Old Bridge on Aug. 14.

From 2-10 p.m., visit the Laurence Harbor Beachfront for arts and crafts, games and rides, a hot air balloon, entertainment, live music, beer garden, food and fireworks.

Shuttle service will be available from multiple locations.

For more information, visit oldbridge.com/saltwaterday

Sayreville United Methodist Church will hold a summer fundraising takeout BBQ from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the church, 406 Main St., Sayreville.

Lunch package includes BBQ chicken, potato, French fries, cole slaw, roll, and soda or water; cost is $12.

Hot dog on a bun is $2.

For tickets or pre-orders, call Winsome at 732-432-9072.

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

An exhibit of traditional heirloom Ukrainian embroideries and an illustrative lecture are being presented at the Barron Arts Center by the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Branch 98.

The exhibit will include a display of traditional embroideries: women’s and men’s clothing, costumes, pillows and other assorted embroidered articles. These embroideries represent the uniqueness of regional motifs, designs/stitches and colors.

An illustrative lecture will be available on July 22 via a link on the Barron Arts Facebook page. Visit www.facebook.com/BarronArtsCenter/ for details.

The exhibit will run through Aug. 27 at Barrons Arts Center, 582 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

National Moth Week (NMW) is marking its 10th year July 17-25 with a call to young people around the world to learn about and observe moths in their local habitats.

Each year since 2012, National Moth Week has shone a light on often unheralded moths, calling attention to their beauty, extraordinary diversity and essential role in the natural world as pollinators and a food source for other creatures.

As a worldwide citizen science project, NMW encourages “moth-ers” of all ages and abilities to turn on a light wherever they are and observe and document what they see through photography and data collection. Finding day-flying moths and moth caterpillars can be done in daylight.

Individuals and organizations are invited to register private and public mothing and educational events for free on the NMW website. Due to the pandemic, participants are advised to follow health guidelines and regulations for gatherings in their area. Participants receive a certificate designed by NMW team member and graphic artist Belen Mena.

This year, the NMW team is encouraging kids and teens to discover and learn about moths in their own backyards and communities, or even while away on vacation. Kid-friendly content and tips for beginners, from book lists to light setups and “moth bait” recipes are featured on the NMW website.

NMW participants are invited to contribute their photos and data to NMW partner websites, as well as the NMW Flickr group, which now has over 100,000 moth photos from around the world.

National Moth Week is a project of the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental education and conservation. It is now one of the most widespread citizen science projects in the world. It is coordinated by volunteers on the NMW team and country coordinators around the world. It is held annually for nine days during the last full week and two weekends of July.

For more information about National Moth Week, visit nationalmothweek.org, or write to info@nationalmothweek.org.

Also, find National Moth Week on Facebook, Twitter (@moth_week) and Instagram (mothweek). Hashtags: #Nationalmothweek #mothweek

The New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services will hold a virtual opioid summit Sept. 21-22.

There will be keynote speakers, breakout rooms and continuing education credits.

More details will be announced.

In the meantime, professionals and subject matter experts are invited to submit workshop proposals and/or posters for the summit.

Counselors, alcohol and drug counselors, social workers, criminal justice professionals, physicians, nurses, peer specialists and other interested community members can participate.

Proposals and posters should highlight medication for opioid use disorder, stigma, the impact of COVID-19 on opioid use and mental health, evidence-based practices for treating disorders, recovery support systems, and treatments for populations such as the deaf or hard of hearing.

Workshop presenters will have the option to present live or submit a pre-recorded presentation with live Q&A. Poster presenters will also have the opportunity to answer questions.

Only completed applications with all materials submitted will be considered.

Submissions may include a workshop and a poster, but only one application per person will be selected.

Proposals are due by July 22. Selected presenters will be notified by Aug. 12.

For more information, email Carly Davis at carly.davis@dhs.nj.gov

Prospective school board candidates may obtain a “School Board Candidate Kit” online at www.njsba.org. Published by the New Jersey School Boards Association, the School Board Candidate Kit includes a nominating petition, information about legal qualifications for school board candidacy and the role of the school board member. Information about the New Jersey School Ethics Act and important dates in the school election process are also included in the kit. Candidates must file a nominating petition with the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office in order to get their name on the ballot for the annual school election. The deadline to submit the nominating petition with the Middlesex County Clerk is 4 p.m. Monday, July 26. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Playhouse 22 will host a free day-long outdoor in-person theater festival on Aug. 7 (rain date Aug. 14) at the community theater, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For more information, visit www.playhosue22.org

The First Presbyterian Church of Sayreville will hold its annual flea market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at the church, 172 Main St., Sayreville, directly across from Borough Hall. Rain date is Sept. 25.

Vendor spaces are available for $15 for one space, or $25 for two. There are a limited number of tables to rent for an additional $5.

No food vendors.

For more information, leave a message on the church answering machine at 732-257-6353 or email churchoffice172@optimum.net.

North Brunswick PBA Local 160 announced the return of its annual Cops & Rodders Car Show for Sept. 19. Rain date will be Sept. 26.

More details will be announced.

For more information, email carshow@nbtpba160.com

The YMCA of MEWSA (Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge, South Amboy) will hold its 25th annual YMCA 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 25 at Roosevelt Park in Edison in front of the Lakeview School.

Registration is open; early bird rates are available at https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/RooseveltParkEdison/YMCAofMEWSA5k until June 30.

The run/walk will be held rain or shine and will have a superhero theme.

It will begin at 8:30 a.m., however, virtual option will be available this year as well.

Interested participants can get more information at www.ymcaofmewsa.org/janice-garbolino-5K .

This run/walk is held each year in memory of Janice Garbolino, the former Health and Wellness Director of the Metuchen Branch YMCA, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2002. This event supports the YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge & South Amboy in providing a free exercise program for cancer survivors called Livestrong at the YMCA.

The 24th annual Taste of Middlesex is planned for 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Pines Manor, 2085 Route 27, Edison.

Each year, the Edison Chamber of Commerce invites restaurants from around Middlesex County to showcase their cuisines.

Attendees sample dishes from around the area, then choose the winner by voting for their favorite.

The Groove will perform during the evening.

Must be 21 or over to attend.

Tickets are $50 per person in advance or $60 at the door; seniors get a $5 discount. Or, purchase a 10-pack for $450.

The event serves as a fundraising opportunity for non-profits; for every $50 ticket an organization sells, $25 gets donated back to the organization. Unsold tickets must be returned to the chamber by Sept. 1.

For more information, email admin@edisonchamber.com or call 732-738-9482.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its 2021 walk, NAMIWalks NJ Your Way: A United Day of Hope, virtually on Oct. 9

For more information, visit namiwalks.org/newjersey

New Jersey State Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) COVID Crisis Fund is supporting the rising demand for medical oxygen for hospitals in India. Make a check payable to AAPI and mail to Dr. Binod Sinha, 4 Progress St., Suite A9, Edison 08820. Or, visit https://njstateaapi.org/donation-for-medical-oxygen-to-india/ to donate online. John Anagnostis, regional vice chair of the Middlesex County Republican Organization, is seeking poll workers from Perth Amboy, Sayreville and South Amboy for the upcoming General Election on Nov. 2. If interested, call 732-371-9967 and leave a message.

The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society is looking for middle school and high school yearbooks from Madison Township and Old Bridge Township to add to its collection. Contact Jeff Kagan at 646-246-5598. The yearbook collection is readily available for the general public to review at the Thomas Warne Museum located just across the street from the Old Bridge High School. Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities. They will provide music and entertainment. A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900. Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

Ongoing

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books. Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated. Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8 At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction. The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction. The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief. To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery. To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County. Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs. Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner. For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

