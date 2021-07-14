County to resurface section of Bear Tavern Road in Hopewell Township

×

Due to deteriorated pavement surface conditions, Bear Tavern Road (County Route 579) in Hopewell Township between Church Road and Pennington-Harbourton Road (County Route 623) is scheduled for milling and resurfacing by the Mercer County Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Work is expected to begin Monday, July 19, with an anticipated completion time of approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

During construction, Bear Tavern Road will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Motorists will be directed to use Pennington-Titusville Road, Scotch Road and Pennington-Harbourton Road.

Access will be permitted for local businesses, residents, and service and emergency vehicles.

Normal traffic conditions will resume at all other times.