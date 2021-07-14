Two of four men charged in shooting incident at hotel in Woodbridge still at large

Four men have been charged for their involvement in a non-fatal shooting of four victims at a hotel in Woodbridge.

On July 12 at approximately 2:37 a.m., authorities responded to the Delta Suites hotel in the Iselin section of Woodbridge following the report of a shooting.

At nearby hospitals, officers located four males – ages 20, 22, 23 and 25 – who were seeking treatment for apparent gunshot wounds, according to updated information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department on July 14.

An investigation by Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department and Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined Antoine Morgan, 25; Gasim Kromah, 26; Khalil Burns, 27; and Isaiah Gregory, 22, all of Linden, allegedly attended a party at a hotel room where the non-fatal shooting of the four males took place, according to the statement.

Although the investigation is continuing and other charges are expected, Morgan, Kromah, Burns and Gregory were each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, hindering, obstruction, and tampering with evidence.

Morgan and Gregory were in custody pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court as of press time, according to the statement.

Kromah and Burns have been charged but were not arrested as of press time. Kromah and Burns should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the statement. Anyone who see these individuals should not approach them and should immediately call the police.

Anyone with information should call Ratajczak at 732-634-7700 or Tighe at 732-745-4335.