A free rabies clinic for dogs and cats of North Brunswick residents will be held from 4-6 p.m. today, July 14, in the back parking lot of the North Brunswick Municipal Building, 710 Hermann Road.

Dogs must be on a secure leash and cat owners must use a carrier.

Dog and cat licenses will not be available at the clinic.

For questions or more information, call 732-247-0922, ext. 470.