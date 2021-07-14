Task force seeks businesses to participate in Howell Restaurant Week

HOWELL – The Howell Business Recovery Task Force is sponsoring the first Howell Restaurant Week from July 30 through Aug. 8.

The task force is a public-private partnership that has been working to increase economic activity in a safe and responsible way as restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic were lifted by Gov. Phil Murphy. The panel’s goal is to ensure the vitality of Howell’s economy.

The task force is reaching out to the owners of local restaurants who are interested in participating in Howell Restaurant Week. A restaurant owner may offer a prix fixe, special of the week, or any other desired promotion.

Members of the task force said the goal of Howell Restaurant Week is to bring new customers to local businesses. Restaurant owners are encouraged to participate and to be creative.

Participating businesses will receive free advertising as part of Howell Restaurant Week on multiple platforms.

Interested restaurant operators may email howellrestaurantweek@gmail.com for additional information.

The idea of a Howell Restaurant Week was initially raised in February when the members of the task force were looking into a shop local initiative.

Howell Deputy Mayor Tom Russo said, “I could not be more proud of the Business Recovery Task Force and the concepts and ideas that continue to come out of this group.

“The most recent concept is really exciting and unique to Howell; a restaurant week which will run from July 30 through Aug. 8. The response from our local businesses has been nothing but positive. They are really excited to take part,” he said.