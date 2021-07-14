Keyport officials introduce ordinance to fund water, sewer upgrades

KEYPORT – Municipal officials in Keyport are proposing to appropriate $1 million to pay for water and sewer improvements in the borough.

On July 6, members of the Borough Council introduced a bond ordinance that will, if adopted, appropriate $1 million and authorize the issuance of $950,000 in bonds or notes to finance a portion of the cost of the planned improvements. A down payment of $50,000 will cover the remaining costs, according to the bond ordinance.

According to the ordinance, $750,000 will fund water distribution system and sewer collection system improvements throughout Keyport. The remaining $250,000 will fund the purchase of water and sewer equipment, including a sewer jet and a backhoe.

In other business, council members ntroduced a bond ordinance that will, if adopted, provide an appropriation for the purchase of a fire engine with related equipment and apparatus, to be used by the Keyport Fire Department.

The appropriation totals $700,000 and the ordinance will authorize the issuance of $665,000 in bonds or notes to help finance the purchase. The remaining costs will be covered by a down payment of $35,000.

A public hearing on the two bond ordinances has been scheduled for July 20. The governing body may adopt the bond ordinances that evening.

And, Nicholas Massaro has been hired to serve in the Keyport Police Department. The position carries a salary of $41,849, according to a resolution.

Borough Council members asked the New Jersey Civil Service Commission to provide a list of individuals who were eligible to be appointed to the position. The commission conducted a test and provided the names of the individuals who achieved a passing grade, listed in order of their test scores, according to the resolution.

After representatives of the police department interviewed the eligible candidates to determine the best qualified applicants, Police Chief Shannon Torres recommended the appointment of Massaro.

As stated in the resolution, the police department representatives found Massaro to be qualified and ready to serve the borough.

Finally, the council passed a resolution renewing the liquor licenses of Keyport Waterfront Liquor, LLC, (Old Glory Brew Hall & Brick Oven) and Keyport Liquor License, LLC, (McDonagh’s Pub). Each business received a plenary retail consumption license that will be effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.