Millstone Township government, school board will share services

MILLSTONE – The municipal government in Millstone Township has entered into a shared services agreement with the Millstone Township K-8 School District Board of Education for equipment and vehicle maintenance.

On July 7, Township Committee members authorized a shared services agreement between the two governing bodies. Through the agreement, the Board of Education will provide maintenance to equipment and vehicles that are owned by the township.

The Board of Education will be paid an hourly rate of $54 for the equipment and vehicle maintenance, according to a resolution. The agreement is effective from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

In other business, the committee members passed a resolution submitting a grant application and executing a grant agreement with the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) for the fourth phase of improvements to Stillhouse Road, from Stagecoach Road (Monmouth County Route 524) to Paint Island Spring Road.

According to the resolution, the total construction estimate for the improvements is $525,000. Municipal officials said $350,000 in state funding is anticipated and Millstone will pay the remaining $175,000 toward the project.

The Township Committee members also passed a resolution submitting a grant application and executing a grant agreement with the DOT for the second phase of improvements to Millstone Road, from Route 33 to Perrineville Road (Monmouth County Route 1).

The total construction estimate for the improvements is $850,000. Municipal officials said $350,000 in state funding is anticipated and Millstone will pay the remaining $500,000 toward the project, according to the resolution.

Finally, committee members appointed Elizabeth Kiernan as the township’s part-time tax collector. She will receive an hourly rate of $50. Kiernan succeeds Lorraine Maher, who resigned on June 18. Kiernan will serve the remainder of Maher’s term, which ends on Dec. 31.