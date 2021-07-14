Monmouth Park announces return of several promotions

OCEANPORT – Several of Monmouth Park’s most popular events – including the Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival and the Classic Car Show and Oldies Day – are back on the calendar this summer following a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring back some of the Jersey Shore’s most recognizable and popular events,” said Brian Skirka, Monmouth Park’s marketing manager. “We have worked tirelessly over the past decade to create, host and grow family friendly, budget conscious events for all ages.

“After over a year without events, it feels good to welcome them back. With free parking and admission at each event this year, we are certainly looking forward to the buzz that comes from a large crowd on an event day,” Skirka said.

The condensed event schedule will get underway with the Heineken Cigar Luncheon on July 24. The $150 ticket includes deluxe lunch buffet, five cigars, premium bar and door prizes. Tickets are available at seatgeek.com/Monmouth, according to a press release.

The rest of the event schedule is as follows:

A T-shirt giveaway, presented by Pepsi, will be the promotion on Aug. 7. The first 2,000 fans who purchase that day’s Monmouth Park program will receive a free T-shirt.

The two-day Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival, presented by 107.1 The Boss and Thunder 106, is annually one of the biggest attractions of the summer, and will take place Aug. 14-15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature nearly 20 of the area’s top food trucks as well as live music from noon to 4 p.m. both days.

The following weekend, on Aug. 21, the Live & Local Music Festival returns from noon to 4 p.m. Powered by IBEW 400, the day celebrates the Jersey Shore music scene and will feature bands from Lakehouse Music Academy, Asbury Park.

On Aug. 22, the Classic Car & Oldies Day, featuring more than 100 cars and music from the Cameos, will go from noon to 3 p.m.

A long-sleeved T-shirt giveaway will complement the New Jersey Thoroughbred Festival on Aug. 29, with the first 4,000 fans receiving the free T-shirt with the purchase of that day’s Monmouth Park live program.

The three-day BBQ & Craft Beer festival highlights Labor Day weekend Sept. 4-6, with the area’s top pit masters and a craft beer garden featured. Presented by 107.1 The Boss and Thunder 106, the BBQ & Craft Beer Festival will run from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature live music all three days.

A $1,000 handicapping contest is scheduled for July 17, with wagering only on the TVG.com Haskell Stakes day card. Entrants must be pre-registered by July 16. In addition to a cash prize pool estimated at $35,000, three BCBC seats and two NHC seats are up for grabs, according to the press release.