Pallone tours battery storage facility in Edison with energy secretary, focusing on clean technology

EDISON – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-6) toured Eos Energy Storage, a cutting-edge battery storage facility in Edison, with Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm in a continued effort to advocate for clean energy.

Founded in 2008, Eos designs and manufactures state-of-the-art zinc batteries that are manufactured in the U.S. and designed to provide new energy storage options in an effort to accelerate the shift to clean energy.

As chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Pallone has long advocated for investments in clean energy technology to improve grid efficiency and decrease dependence on fossil fuels. Pallone’s comprehensive climate change legislation — the CLEAN Future Act — would invest heavily in clean technology like energy storage, innovation and efficiency.

“Record-breaking temperatures and more severe flooding events along the Jersey Shore make clear that New Jersey is on the front lines of the climate crisis. I’m proud our state is confronting the climate crisis with new, cutting edge battery technology that will help us both combat climate change and create new manufacturing and clean energy jobs right here at home,” Pallone said in a statement after the July 14 meeting. “I want to thank Secretary Granholm for joining me today in New Jersey for a tour of one of our state’s premier battery storage facilities and I applaud her leadership on clean energy. I am immensely proud that Eos calls Edison home and is already leading the way on energy storage technology that will help us confront the climate crisis head on. These innovations will ensure both our economy and our energy infrastructure are ready to meet the challenges of the future.”

“I’m visiting New Jersey today to see America’s clean energy future coming to life — right here, right now,” Granholm said in the statement. “New Jersey is moving forward with building retrofits and energy efficiency and producing the batteries and storage technologies that will make this entire transition possible. President [Joe] Biden’s Build Back Better agenda will supercharge this progress so America can move to 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

“America is on the cusp of a clean energy renaissance that will contribute to the resiliency and reliability of our grid and create good paying jobs,” Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos Energy Enterprises, said in the statement. “Our decision to create a domestic supply chain speaks to American ingenuity and allows us to support the U.S. economy, including through the creation of a state-of-the-art battery testing lab here in Edison, New Jersey, and by creating additional clean tech jobs in an unutilized factory outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I want to thank Secretary Granholm and Chairman Pallone for helping lead our country and New Jersey to a more sustainable energy future.”

Earlier on July 14, DOE announced a new goal to reduce the cost of grid-scale, long duration energy storage by 90% within the decade that would help the United States reach 100% clean electricity by 2035. Long duration energy storage are systems that can store energy for more than 10 hours at a time and would support a low-cost, reliable, carbon-free electric grid.

Cheaper and more efficient storage will make it easier to capture and store clean energy for use when energy generation is unavailable or lower than demand.