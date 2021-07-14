Princeton Health donates surplus supplies

Penn Medicine Princeton Health has donated a cache of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies to police and other first responders, social service agencies, and emergency assistance organizations stretching from New Jersey to Texas.

The materials, obtained by or donated to Princeton Health during the COVID-19 pandemic, began shipping out to their destinations in mid-June, according to information provided by Princeton Health.

“Individuals and companies throughout central New Jersey were incredibly generous, donating critical supplies at a time when we needed them,” Princeton Health CEO James Demetriades said in the statement. “We are in a strong position now, with an abundance of PPE on hand and a reliable supply chain, and we felt we should show gratitude for the community’s support by sharing our surplus with others who are on the front lines serving people in need.”

Eight pallets of assorted items — hand sanitizer, gloves, face masks, face shields, lab coats, and isolation gowns — were delivered to the Plainsboro Police Department, which will share the supplies with the township fire department, first aid squad and other entities, Greg Evans, director of Sustainability at Princeton Health, said in the statement.

Princeton Health sent a pallet stocked with raincoats to Arm In Arm, a Trenton-based nonprofit that provides housing, employment and food support to area residents, and two pallets of raincoats to New Jersey locations of the American Red Cross, Evans said in the statement. Each pallet holds 12 boxes of 200 raincoats each, or a total of 2,400.

The Secaucus collection center of Medshare, an international humanitarian aid organization, received 10 pallets containing items including face shields, lab coats and gowns, according to the statement.

Finally, Princeton Health shipped 10 pallets of raincoats to United Way Disaster Services locations in Delaware, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas, according to the statement.