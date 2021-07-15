Applications accepted for low-income home to be built in Old Bridge

Applications are being accepted for one low-income three-bedroom home on Norwood Avenue in Old Bridge.

The single-family new construction home will be sold as affordable homeownership to the selected applicant. The sale price will be $203,179.

An affordable 30-year mortgage will be held by Morris Habitat for Humanity. The home will have a minimum 30-year deed restriction that allows modest equity upon resale, but mandates that it be sold at an affordable price to another income-eligible family.

The ranch-style home will feature three bedrooms and one bath. The home will be Energy Star certified and will have septic system and public water.

The residence will have a front porch and a small backyard.

The prospective homeowners will contribute a minimum of 300 hours of sweat equity helping to build their home as well as other homes.

The lottery for eligible applicants is expected to be held in October.

Interested applicants must attend one mandatory virtual meeting and information session to qualify. Information sessions will be held from 6-7 p.m. July 28, 10-11 a.m. July 31, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 4 and 10-11 a.m. Aug. 7.