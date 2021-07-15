Common calendar, Packet papers, July 16

Ongoing

Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir are auditioning new choristers for the 2021-22 season.

Any child entering grades 3-12 this fall is welcomed.

Both choirs are programs of Westrick Music Academy.

Interested singers have the option to have a live audition via Zoom, or submit an audition video.

To learn more about the process or to schedule an audition, visit westrickmusic.org/auditions/.

Burlington County is continuing to make COVID-19 shots available to residents.

The Health Department will open four new fixed vaccine clinics. The clinics will run on the following schedule:

Mondays, from 2-6 p.m. at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, 53 Academy Dr., Westampton (drive-thru clinic);

Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmyra Community Center, 30 West Broad, Palmyra;

Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Weimann Building, 400 Delanco Road, Edgewater Park; and

Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, 3 Municipal Dr., Bordentown.

Appointments for the clinics can be made by online using the online registry at covid19.gov/pages/finder or by calling 1-855-568-0545.

Walk-ins without appointments are also welcome.

All four clinics will offer both the Moderna vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. People who receive the Moderna shot will be informed of their second-dose date.

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

West Windsor Arts Council will present “Across the Board: Garden State Watercolor Society,” an in-person and online exhibition of original fine art for sale, through Aug. 27. The exhibit spaces will be at West Windsor Arts, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction, with gallery hours by appointment; and at the new Whole World Arts in MarketFair Shopping Center, 3535 Route 1, Princeton, Wednesday to Friday, 3-6 p.m. and Saturday 1-4 p.m. The award-winning artists, who all happen to be women, include: Joanne Amantea (treasurer), Linda Arnold, Clara Sue Beym, Joan Capaldo, Grace Chiarella, Tess Fields (president), Judith Hummer (vice president), Monica Kennedy, Barbara March, Jinnie May (secretary), Margaret Simpson, Chris Valente, Lynn Cheng Varga and Lois Westerfield.

The 102nd annual Mercer County 4-H Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 31, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 1.

Children’s activities, hay rides, animal shows, music, farm tours and exhibits will take place throughout the fair.

Plenty of food and drink, including homemade ice cream, will be available.

The opening ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. July 31 in the Show Tent.

Admission and parking are free.

Howell Farm is located on Valley Road, just off Route 29, seven miles north of Washington Crossing. The GPS address is 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township.

4-H, a youth development program operated by Rutgers Cooperative Extension, provides research-based, hands-on learning experiences for youth in Mercer County. For more information about 4-H or entering projects in the fair, contact Altaira Bejgrowicz at the Mercer County 4-H Office at 609-989-6830 or bejgrowicz@njaes.rutgers.edu

The Young Professionals Group (YPG) of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Hamilton Foundation announced its second annual Family Movie Night featuring “Raya & The Last Dragon” on Sept. 17 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Rain date is Sept. 24.

Doors and concessions open at 5:30 p.m.; feature presentation at 7 p.m.

All attendees will enjoy vouchers for the concession stands, complimentary popcorn and a souvenir gift with the purchase of their ticket; additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Family Fun Packs are available and include two adult and two child tickets.

Bring your own blanket and snacks.

Chairs, coolers and alcohol not permitted.

Sponsorship opportunities and full event information can be found at www.rwjbh.org/ypgmovienight

Trenton Thunder Ballpark is located at 1 Thunder Road, Trenton.

Through Sept. 30, Somerset County residents can apply with the Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services to receive $30 worth of farmers’ market vouchers for the purchase of locally-grown fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs.

Eligible residents can use these vouchers at participating Somerset County farmer’s markets until Nov. 30.

Vouchers will be distributed to eligible residents on a first-come, first-serve basis

Rise is collecting donations of backpacks and school supplies for local students of all ages from elementary school to high school that will be handed out before the new school year begins.

Students can come in to the Rise Thrift Store, 114 Rogers Ave., Hightstown, to pick up their backpack, containing age/grade level appropriate items.

Any remaining backpacks will be sent to local schools so that school administrators can distribute them to students they recognize as needing a few extra tools.

Donations can be dropped off at the Rise Greater Goods Thrift Store through August.

Call 609-443-4464 for more information.

Local students can stop by the Rise Snack Shack outside the Rise Greater Goods Thrift Store, 114 Rogers Ave., Hightstown, and pick up two healthy snacks and a drink using their student ID each day until the new school year begins.

Volunteers who are interested in being Snack Shack vendors are needed.

The Princeton Environmental Film Festival returns Oct. 12-17.

To submit a film, visit https://princetonlibrary.org/peff/entry/

There is no fee to enter.

For more information, email peff@princetonlibrary.org

Hillsborough Township is beginning to work on the 2022 color printed calendar produced by Town Planner. The printing of the calendar comes at no cost to Hillsborough taxpayers; it is funded through the advertisements contained within the calendar. Township calendars are generally mailed out in December and include schedules, community event reminders, important dates, and phone numbers for the coming year. As with previous calendars, it will also showcase photographs featuring Hillsborough Township’s landscape and scenery that are submitted by residents. Individuals interested in submitting photographs for consideration for the 2022 calendar can email their high resolution image, along with a photo release form, to the Township Clerk at pborek@hillsborough-nj.org. The photo release form can be found at hillsborough-nj.org . The calendar has limited spaces for photographs so there is no guarantee every one submitted will be used. Advertising opportunities are also available in the calendar and are being handled directly through Town Planner. For more information regarding advertising, contact Jim O’Dowd at 973-650-2736 or jimodowd@townplanner.com

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

Throughout July

Donate nonperishables to Strike Out Hunger through July 31.

Help United Way of Greater Mercer County fill food pantry shelves.



Fill a bag with nonperishable food items including canned meats, vegetables, healthy cereals, etc., and drop off at one of the locations in Mercer County during business hours: Grounds For Sculpture, Investors Bank Mercer branches, M&T Bank East Windsor, or Northfield Bank Hamilton and Pennington branches.

The donations will provide non-perishables to local food pantries, churches, and soup kitchens, to be distributed by Mercer Street Friends Food Bank.

For details about the locations, visit uwgmc.org/soh.

Weekends, through August

The Friends for Abbott Marshlands announces the Tulpehaking Nature Center’s limited reopening on weekends beginning July 10. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays through the end of August.

In the ongoing photographic exhibit on display, “Wisdom of Trees: The Art and Science of Trees,” photographers Patricia Bender and Dr. Mary Alessio Leck explore the art, life and science of trees. This exhibition in two galleries seeks to combine science and art in ways that will increase our understanding and enjoyment of the trees that grace our area and the planet.

An upcoming tree workshop is planned as well as insect and mushroom walks. Check the website events page and Facebook event posts to register.

Hike the trails on the Abbott Marshlands’ preserved lands through Bordentown, Trenton and Hamilton. Private family tours are available at a fee and by appointment via Tulpehaking Nature Center naturalists at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton. Call Kelly Rypkema at 609-888-3218 if interested. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between Hamilton, Trenton and Bordentown: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added this year in Point Breeze, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte.

In 2020 the Friends began The Abbott Marshlands Inspiration Showcase, an online exhibit of art, poetry, prose and photography held seasonally to show appreciation for the marshlands and how it affects visitors personally. The current show is open for entries through Aug. 15. To read more, visit https://abbottmarshlands.org

Select dates, through Sept. 11

The Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook welcomes comedians John Moses, Kyle Ocasio and Adam Oliensis on July 16; Joe Matarese on July 23; Kevin Downey Jr. and Eric Potts on Aug. 7; Mike Marino on Aug. 21; Jessica Kirson on Aug. 27; and Don Jamieson on Aug. 28.

Live on the historic Brook Theater’s stage every weekend, indoors, are performances by Gypsy, A True Stevie Nicks Experience (July 17), Diamonds on the Moon (July 24), RAEL (July 31), Bark at the Moon and Head Motor (Aug. 14), The Ronstadt Revue (Sept. 4), The Best of Foo (Sept. 10), and The Black Cross Band (Sept. 11).

Social distanced seating. ADA accessible, concessions, and free parking in the lot.

Call 732-469-7700 or order online at www.brookarts.org

The theater is located at 10 Hamilton St., Bound Brook.

Friday, July 16

The Washington Crossing Park Association is collaborating with the Hopewell Valley Arts Council for summer fun every Third Friday with free music and movies at the Open Air Theater, 355 Pennington-Washington Crossing Road, Titusville section of Hopewell Township.

The first event is July 16 starting at 7:30 pm with The Garden Statesmen, an a capella chorus from Princeton.

The scheduled movie is “The War with Grandpa” featuring Robert De Niro.

Snacks will be sold.

Anyone who purchases a yearly family membership will receive free popcorn and candy. To register, visit www.wcpa-nj.com/

For more information on the event, visit www.wcpa-nj.com/events

Select dates, through Aug. 1

The Princeton Shopping Center, 301 N. Harrison St., Princeton, announed its Summer Series lineup:

July 16: ’80s DJ Dance Party with Darius the First at 6 p.m.

July 23: Big Country & The Finger Pick’n Good Band at 6 p.m.

Aug. 1: GBC Trio at LiLLiPiES for a Jazz Brunch Series at 1 p.m.

Select weekends, through September

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September, Terhune Orchards on Cold Soil Road in Princeton will present its weekly Sips & Sounds and Weekend music series.

Sips & Sounds is Fridays, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy wine and light fare.

Weekend Music Series continues all summer, with live music Saturday and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

The winery opens at noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The current schedule is: July 16 Brian Botnick; July 23 Fabulous Benson Boys; July 30 Bill O’Neal & Andy Koontz;

Aug. 6 NJ Bluegrass Legends: Danny Weiss and Larry Cohen with Bill Flemer; Aug. 13 ALBO; Aug. 20 Jerry Steele; Aug. 27 TBD;

Sept. 3 Dark Whiskey; and Sept. 10 Laundry Men

No admission fee. Group maximum of eight. Individual glasses of wine can be purchased. Families are welcome. No outside food. Masks required on premise unless seated at table.

For more information, visit www.terhuneorchards.com

Select dates in July

Palmer Square, Princeton, will offer the following events during July:

Summer Music Series featuring Burne Holiday, noon to 2 p.m. July 17

Dueling Piano Night, 6-8 p.m. July 22

Summer Music Series featuring Ess Gee, noon to 2 p.m. July 24

Dueling Piano Night, 6-8 p.m. July 29

Select dates, through July 31

Lawrence Township Recreation’s Girls Got Game Summer Basketball Clinic will be held July 17, 24 and 31 at Village Park.

Grades 5-8 will meet from 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Grades 9-12 will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

There will be weekly guest speakers, mechanics and fundamentals training, confidence building and personalized player evaluations.

The clinic will be run by Lawrence High School Girls Varsity Basketball Assistant Coach Billy Chester.

For registration information, visit www.lawrencetwp.com/departments/recreation

July 17-25

National Moth Week (NMW) is marking its 10th year July 17-25 with a call to young people around the world to learn about and observe moths in their local habitats.

Each year since 2012, National Moth Week has shone a light on often unheralded moths, calling attention to their beauty, extraordinary diversity and essential role in the natural world as pollinators and a food source for other creatures.

As a worldwide citizen science project, NMW encourages “moth-ers” of all ages and abilities to turn on a light wherever they are and observe and document what they see through photography and data collection. Finding day-flying moths and moth caterpillars can be done in daylight.

Individuals and organizations are invited to register private and public mothing and educational events for free on the NMW website. Due to the pandemic, participants are advised to follow health guidelines and regulations for gatherings in their area. Participants receive a certificate designed by NMW team member and graphic artist Belen Mena.

This year, the NMW team is encouraging kids and teens to discover and learn about moths in their own backyards and communities, or even while away on vacation. Kid-friendly content and tips for beginners, from book lists to light setups and “moth bait” recipes are featured on the NMW website.

NMW participants are invited to contribute their photos and data to NMW partner websites, as well as the NMW Flickr group, which now has over 100,000 moth photos from around the world.

National Moth Week is a project of the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental education and conservation. It is now one of the most widespread citizen science projects in the world. It is coordinated by volunteers on the NMW team and country coordinators around the world. It is held annually for nine days during the last full week and two weekends of July.

For more information about National Moth Week, visit nationalmothweek.org, or write to info@nationalmothweek.org.

Also, find National Moth Week on Facebook, Twitter (@moth_week) and Instagram (mothweek). Hashtags: #Nationalmothweek #mothweek

Saturday, July 17

Songs and Stories of the American Revolution will be presented at 2 p.m. July 17 outdoors at Sullivan’s Grove next to the Visitor Center Museum at Washington Crossing State Park in the Titusville section of Hopewell Township.

Dressed in colonial clothing and performing rousing period songs and stories, Matthew Dodd will go back in time to the days of the American Revolution. Dodd sings and plays the guitar, banjo, mandolin and recorder throughout the show.

A vehicle park entrance fee applies.

For more information, call 609-737-0623.

Take a walk through the 183-acre Carson Road Woods with the Lawrence Hopewell Trail Saturday Morning Walking Club on July 17, when participants will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the woods.

Located in Lawrence Township, Carson Road Woods features fields, the Lawrence Hopewell Trail, wild critters, a beech forest and wild fruit.

For this occasion, all who join with the Saturday Morning Walking Club will walk approximately three miles, crisscrossing through different parts of the woods.

At 9:30 a.m., John Marshall, president of Carson Road Woods, will offer some brief remarks about the 20th anniversary of the woods before the walkers set off from the parking lot off Carson Road, which connects with Province Line Road at the nearest intersection.

The walk is expected to run from 9:30 to 11 a.m., after which John and some neighbors have invited all who are interested to stay a bit longer and learn more about Carson Road Woods.

To go to the parking area, visit https://goo.gl/maps/AX29EU2mLYVLEqBGA

Select dates, through Sept. 4

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and stretch out on the green next to Thomas Sweet at 183 Nassau St. in Princeton to enjoy a free evening performance by local bands.

Thomas Sweet expects to host live music every Friday and Saturday night from 7-10 p.m., weather permitting, through September.

The current schedule is:

July 17, BackTrack; July 24, Dragonfly;

Aug. 7, The Counterfeits; Aug. 14, RocBird; Aug. 21, Dragonfly; Aug. 27, BackTrack;

Sept. 4, Dragonfly; Sept. 18, BackTrack

Sunday, July 18

East Windsor will present the “Jersey Four” tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at 6 p.m. July 18 at Etra Lake Park.

The concert is free.

In the event of questionable weather, call the East Windsor Information Hotline at 609- 443-4000, ext. 400 after 1 p.m. the day of the event.

National Ice Cream Day is July 18.

Super Sundaes, 435 Amwell Road, Hillsborough, is offering 10% off an order; or, with a donation of a non-perishable food item, body wash, soap, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, dish shop, dishwashing liquid or laundry detergent, receive 20% of the order.

Donations will provide Hillsborough CAN (Community Assistance Network).

Through Sunday, July 18

Every year, in honor of Independence Day, Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton hosts a free event to celebrate American heritage at the home-turned-museum of Richard Stockton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

The deadline for the scavenger hunt has been extended, due to hot weather, to July 18. Bring the completed scavenger hunt to Morven’s Museum Shop Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and redeem a commemorative coin.

For instructions on how to play, visit www.morven.org/july-4th-scavenger-hunt

July 19 to Aug. 6

McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton still has openings available for its summer camp.

Second and third graders can join Creative Seekers, weekdays from July 19 to Aug. 6. Discover and create characters and explore the imagination.

Fourth and fifth graders can join Theater Mash-Up weekdays from July 19 to Aug. 6.

Campers will work as an ensemble under the direction of professional teaching artists as they create, explore and perform.

For more camps open to second to eighth graders, or for registration information, visit www.mccarter.org/education-community/summer-camp-2021

McCarter also offers a variety of online classes for children.

Visit www.mccarter.org/onlineclasses for information.

Tuesday, July 20

The original artwork for the children’s book “Baby Sees ABCs” will be on display at the Princeton Public Library through Aug. 31 as part of the Letter Love exhibit.

An Artist Talk with Mic Boekelmann is planned for 7:30 p.m. July 20 online.

For the links, visit https://princetonlibrary.org/services/spaces/exhibits/

The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

Thursdays, through Aug. 19

Lawrenceville Main Street’s Music in the Park! will be held at 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 19.

Enjoy music, food and community at Weeden Park, 2611 Main St., Lawrenceville.

For more information, visit www.lawrencevillemainstreet.com

Tuesdays, through Aug. 31

Tuesday Night is Family Night at the Lawrence Nature Center.

July 20: Variegated plants

July 27, 7 p.m.: Meteors and meteorites

Aug. 3, 7 p.m.: Lichens

Aug. 10, 7 p.m.: Melissa Roe-Torres will lead children’s activities based on composting and seeds.

Aug. 17, 7 p.m.: Aldo Leopold Tribute Night

Aug. 24: Yorktown Battle was the battle that won the Revolutionary War for Independence.

Aug. 31: Storytelling

The Lawrence Nature Center is located at 481 Drexel Ave., Trenton.

Tuesdays, July 20 and 27

HomeFront will offer free COVID-19 vaccines for adults age 18 and older from 2:30-5 p.m. July 20 and 27 at The Lawrence Health Department, 1880 Princeton Ave., Lawrenceville.

The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be provided. Walk-in vaccinations are open to the public.

Food will be provided.

Enter a raffle for prizes.

Wednesdays

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

Wednesday, July 21

Anjali Joshi, a certified meditation teacher, who conducts an ongoing wellness meditation program at the Cranbury Library, will explain what the various meditation techniques are that come under the umbrella of mindfulness and their benefits at 7 p.m. July 21. In this virtual program, she will explain in brief a meditation that can be useful for decreasing stress, anxiety, reducing physical pain and enhancing social connection, followed by around 20 minutes of guided meditation, followed by Q&A. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89214605544?pwd=bGVzV281Z1BscDBRb1dZM1dUWDVaQT09

Wednesdays, July 21 & Aug. 18

Twilight Walking Tours will be held by Morven Museum & Garden, Princeton, at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, July 21 and Aug. 18.

Visit Morven for an early evening docent-led stroll of our grounds to enjoy a combination architectural, historical and garden tour – and maybe even take the chestnut walk to view the famed Battle Monument and ring the USS Princeton bell next door. Each month’s tour highlights a different era in Morven’s history. Sign up for one or all summertime tours. July 21: Helen Hamilton Shields Stockton and Robert Wood Johnson, Jr. at the beginnings of the 20th century Aug. 18: The Governors at Morven, New Jersey’s First Governors Mansion

The cost is $10, or free for members.

Group size is limited. Registration required by day before.

For more information, visit www.morven.org/twilight-tours

Select Wednesdays, through September

East Windsor Township Yoga in the Park continues.

The township Recreation Department, in conjunction with the East Windsor Health Advisory Board, is offering outdoor yoga sessions at Etra Lake Park. The 45-minute sessions will be led by a licensed yoga instructor on July 21, Aug. 4 and 18, and Sept. 1, weather permitting.

All ages and levels welcome. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Advance registration fee of $8 per session is required. For information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 225, or visit www.east-windsor.nj.us/

Through Thursday, July 22

The New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services will hold a virtual opioid summit Sept. 21-22.

There will be keynote speakers, breakout rooms and continuing education credits.

More details will be announced.

In the meantime, professionals and subject matter experts are invited to submit workshop proposals and/or posters for the summit.

Counselors, alcohol and drug counselors, social workers, criminal justice professionals, physicians, nurses, peer specialists and other interested community members can participate.

Proposals and posters should highlight medication for opioid use disorder, stigma, the impact of COVID-19 on opioid use and mental health, evidence-based practices for treating disorders, recovery support systems, and treatments for populations such as the deaf or hard of hearing.

Workshop presenters will have the option to present live or submit a pre-recorded presentation with live Q&A. Poster presenters will also have the opportunity to answer questions.

Only completed applications with all materials submitted will be considered.

Submissions may include a workshop and a poster, but only one application per person will be selected.

Proposals are due by July 22. Selected presenters will be notified by Aug. 12.

For more information, email Carly Davis at carly.davis@dhs.nj.gov

Thursday, July 22

The Burlington Mercer Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Barbecue Picnic from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 22 at the Scottish Rite outdoor pavilion, 103 Dunns Mill Road, Bordentown.

This event is open to chamber members and non-members.

Pre-registration is required.

The $20 registration fee includes a picnic-themed dinner provided by 207 Main Catering & Events. Enjoy sausage and peppers, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork roll and traditional picnic fare, plus business networking.

Bring business cards and a door prize donation, if possible.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/barbecue-business-networking-picnic-in-person-outdoors-tickets-159925660957?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=fea2c3bc19&mc_eid=afdc817a0d

An artist talk with Katie Paterson will be presented by the Princeton University Art Museum at 5:30 p.m. July 22.

Collaborating with scientists and researchers across the world, Paterson creates projects that consider Earth in the context of geological time and change. Her artworks make use of sophisticated technologies and specialist expertise to stage intimate, poetic and philosophical engagements between people and their natural environment.

Wear headphones.

Introduced by Katherine Bussard, Peter C. Bunnell Curator of Photography.

For more information, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-07/artist-talk-katie-paterson

The Arts Council of Princeton is partnering with the Princeton University Art Museum to provide a free, online art-making experience at 8 p.m. July 22.

There will be closed captions in English and Spanish.

Arts Council artist-instructor Barbara DiLorenzo will teach over Zoom, so participants can join live from home. The topic for July 22 is The Power of Negative Space.

Learn more and register at artscouncilofprinceton.org

Thursday, July 22 to Friday, Aug. 6

The 2021 Mercer County Senior Art Show will be held virtually from July 22 to Aug. 6.

The closing reception and award ceremony will be held from 1-2 p.m. Aug. 6 via Zoom. Artists will be notified of the Zoom code closer to the reception date.

For more information, contact Cheryl Reed at 609-989-6899 or chreed@mercercounty.org

Select dates, beginning Thursday, July 22

The Mercer County Movie Series will present free movie nights.

Movies will be shown from 7:30 to approximately 9:30 p.m.

The schedule is:

July 22, “Wonder Woman 1984” on the festival grounds of Mercer County Park, off Paxon Avenue, West Windsor. Parental discretion is advised.

July 23 is “Godzilla vs. Kong” on the festival grounds. Parental discretion is advised.

Aug. 6 is “Tenet” at Arm & Hammer Park, 1 Thunder Road, Trenton. Parental discretion is advised.

Ag. 7 is “A League of Their Own” at Arm & Hammer Park.

Sept. 10 is “Batman” from 1989 at Rosedale Park. Parental discretion is advised.

Sept. 17 is “Raya and the Last Dragon” at South Riverwalk Park, John Fitch Way, Trenton.

Oct. 1 is “Scoob!” on the festival grounds.

Admission is free.

Seating provided at Arm & Hammer Park, but bring your own blankets or chairs for the other locations.

Guests are welcome to bring coolers with sealed bottles of water. No glass bottles or other outside food or beverage allowed.

For updated weather information, visit www.mercercountyparks.org

Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25

The Hopewell Valley Arts Council will hold The Junkyard, an upcycle art exhibition, from July 23-25 at Woolsey Park in the Titusville section of Pennington.

The Junkyard will feature artwork created out of discarded or unwanted items destined for the landfill by Team Challenge participants as well as established professional and eco-artists.

Additional features include The Kids Zone for artwork created by children and youth; The Green Zone for informative and educational environmentally-related displays; and The Marketplace where vendors will sell artisan and environmentally-related items.

Friday, July 23 to Monday, July 26



Be a champion for grieving kids.

Becoming a peer support group facilitator at Good Grief is a unique, engaging and transformative volunteer experience. Volunteer facilitators create a safe and caring environment where children, teens, young adults and families can express themselves, care for each other, and rebuild their lives after the loss of a loved one.

Upcoming training dates are July 23-26.

For more information or to register, email info@good-grief.org

Select dates, beginning July 24

The schedule for the Mercer County Park Summer Concert Series is:

July 24, Local Legends, 3-7 p.m., Millyard Park, South Clinton Avenue, Trenton

July 30, Motown Night, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds, off Paxson Avenue, West Windsor

July 31, Jersey Shore Night, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds

Aug. 20, Party Night, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds

Aug. 27, Rock Nights, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds

Aug. 28, Funk Night, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds

Sept. 18, Old School R&B Night, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds

Oct. 2, Caribbean/Latin Night, 2-8 p.m., South Riverwalk Park, John Fitch Way, Trenton

Gates open one hour prior to start time.

Parking fee is $5.

For updates, visit http://mercercountyparks.org/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#!/festival-grounds-events/

Saturday, July 24

The Café Improv crew of the Arts Council of Princeton will make its way back to the stage for a special outdoor performance on Princeton’s Hinds Plaza from 2-5 p.m. July 24.

The performance is free and open to the public.

Learn more about Café Improv and the Arts Council of Princeton by visiting artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Through Monday, July 26

The deadline to file a nominating petition for a Board of Education seat is July 26 at 4 p.m.

Candidates for school board must be at least 18 years old, be able to read and write, and hold U.S. citizenship. They must have lived in the school district for at least one year, and be registered to vote.

They may not have an interest in, or hold a claim against, the school board. They may not serve on the municipal governing body, and may not be disqualified from holding office because of conviction of certain crimes.

Nominating petitions and the school board packet are available through each county clerk’s website.

The nominating petition, which has to be signed by 10 registered voters who live in a respective town, must be turned in to the county clerk’s office.

The school board election is Nov. 2.

DoughMain Financial Literacy Foundation (DMFLF) is partnering with Visions and Pathways to deliver personal finance education to at-risk youth.

On July 26, DoughMain Financial Literacy Foundation, Princeton, and Visions and Pathways, Bridgewater, will offer a FitKit Personal Finance Wants Vs. Needs workshop. The workshop, underwritten by cashflownavigator.com, will introduce important life and personal finance skills to a group of at-risk youth.

Derby O. Chukwudi, 2021 Miss New Jersey contestant and DMFLF Advisory Board member, will speak about the importance of ersonal finance education.

Through its FitKit student-centered multi-sensory financial literacy curriculum designed by educators, DMFLF is working to close the financial literacy gap while helping to educate, empower and help at risk youth overcome life’s challenges.

Visions and Pathways has helped abused, neglected, homeless, missing and at-risk youth since 1970.

For more information, visit https://visionsandpathways.org/or http://DoughMainFoundation.org

Wednesday, July 28

New Jersey elementary school teacher and author Katrina Moore will present a virtual program celebrating the book birthday of “One Hug,” a story that explores the “many ways we embrace our loved ones, at 2:30 p.m. July 28.

Moore will engage with library customers by building excitement about literacy and participating with the audience in a group discussion and inclusive activity.

For more information, or to register, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4876289.

Select dates, July 28 to Aug. 18

Research has shown that reading to a furry, feathery or scaly friend can help motivate children to read, build their confidence and improve fluency.

Connect with a therapy dog at the Hillsborough Library branch, 379 S. Branch Road, on the following dates:

July 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4883292

Aug. 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration requited at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4883271

Aug. 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration requited at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4883295 For more information call, 908-458-8420.

Thursday, July 29

Being There: Listening in on Maya Glyphic Writing, will be presented by the Princeton University Art Museum at 5:30 p.m. July 29.

The ancient Maya of Central America and Mexico left many reflections of sound. Some occur as glyphic texts; others exist visually as marks of vocalization.

In this talk, Stephen D. Houston, professor of anthropology, Brown University, reports on these lost worlds of experience. He suggests how we might listen in, participating, by Maya intent, as witnesses who confirm truths brought as visual and textual hearsay.

Introduced by Bryan Just, Peter Jay Sharp, Class of 1952, Curator and Lecturer in the Art of the Ancient Americas.

To register, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-07/lecture-being-there-listening-maya-glyphic-writing

Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1

The 102nd annual Mercer County 4-H Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 31, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 1.

Children’s activities, hay rides, animal shows, music, farm tours and exhibits will take place throughout the fair.

Plenty of food and drink, including homemade ice cream, will be available.

The opening ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. July 31 in the Show Tent.

Admission and parking are free.

Howell Farm is located on Valley Road, just off Route 29, seven miles north of Washington Crossing. The GPS address is 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township.

July 31 to Aug. 8

Joint Effort Witherspoon-Jackson Community Princeton Safe Streets will return to in-person activities this summer. The theme of this year’s activities is “Not Bouncing Back, But Bouncing Forward in Princeton.”

This week-long summer program will continue to focus on the historic role of the Witherspoon-Jackson community as the 20th Historic District of Princeton, as well as a recognition of the many stories of family, faith, leadership, history, community service and the future of the town.

The schedule is:

Fish Fry and reunion, 3 p.m. July 31 at the Elks lodge, 354 Route 518, Skillman

Gospel Festival, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1, First Baptist Church, 30 Green St., Princeton

Kickoff reception with discussion on new visions for Princeton, 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Witherspoon Street corridor at Studio Hillier, 190 Witherspoon St., Princeton

Community discussion on new visions for Princeton based on municipal government and youth services, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon St., Princeton

Cultural program, including Jim Floyd memorial lecture, Chip Fisher and Romus Broadway memorial art shows, meet-and-greet with new superintendent and principal, 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 4, Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton

Second reunion, 6 p.m. Aug. 5, Elks lodge, 354 Route 518, Skillman

Third reunion, 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Elks lodge, 354 Route 518, Skillman

Youth basketball clinic, 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7, Community Park basketball courts, 380 Witherspoon St., Princeton

Community discussion on new visions for Princeton, based on economic development, cannabis in Princeton and a candidates forum, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 7, First Baptist Church, 30 Green St., Princeton

Community Block Festival, 1-7 p.m. Aug. 7, Princeton YMCA field, 59 Paul Robeson Pl., Princeton

Fourth reunion, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Elks lodge, 354 Route 518, Skillman

Pete Young Memorial Basketball Games and community awards, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Community Park basketball courts, 380 Witherspoon St., Princeton

Final reunion gathering, 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Elks lodge, 354 Route 518, SkillmanFor more information, call John Bailey at 720-629-0964.

Saturday, July 31

East Windsor will host Family Night in the Park, featuring a large-screen viewing of the movie “Trolls World Tour” on July 31 at Etra Lake Park, off Disbrow Hill Road. The evening will begin at 7 p.m. with games, music and dancing prior to the movie starting at dusk. The rain date is Aug. 1. The event is free. In the event of questionable weather, call the East Windsor Information Hotline at 609-443-4000, ext. 400 after 1 p.m. the day of the event.

Through August

Westrick Music Academy will launch its third year of Camp Westrick for rising fourth through ninth grade boys and girls, which features voice training and performance with children’s choir directors, musical theater class, daily choir rehearsals, development of musicianship, games, and more, Aug. 2-6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

There are no audition requirements.

The camp location will be announced at a later date, with possibilities for fully virtual, fully in-person or a hybrid of both being considered.

For more information about camp, the organization, or to schedule an audition, visit www.westrickmusic.org/camp/, or call 609-688-1888.

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) and Rutgers University will partner for a virtual program on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. that will examine local popular culture archives including the New Brunswick Music Scene Archive, New Jersey Regional Zine Collection, and New Jersey Beer Collection.

For more information or to register, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4924065.

HomeFront is seeking lifeguards for its summer camp program who can work Mondays and Thursdays through Aug. 19.

Email homefront@homefrontnj.org or call 609-989-9471, ext. 110 to apply.

Sunday, Aug. 1

The Titusville Presbyterian Church presents Rupert & Scheetz for a musical concert from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1.

Cost of the concert is $15. Family pricing is available.

For more information, call the church office at 609-737-1385 or visit www.titusvillechurch.org.

The church follows all CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask wearing.

Tyrolean Traverse is a mountain rescue technique for crossing gorges and canyons on a horizontally suspended rope.

From 1:30-4 p.m. Aug. 1, participants ages 6-12 will pull themselves across the Washington Crossing State Park’s Nature Center’s vernal pond, weather permitting.

Come prepared to get wet, just in case.

There is no cost to attend.

Meet at the Nature Center, located in the Titusville section of Hopewell Township. First come, first served. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 609-737-0609.

Monday, Aug. 2 to Friday, Aug. 6

A Teen Arts Camp will be held at Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Aug. 2-6.

Students ages 13-16 will study Landscape to Cityscape – Drawing and Painting. This full-day camp, in collaboration with the Arts Council of Princeton, invites campers to explore the age-old tradition of landscape drawing and painting through pencil and watercolor in and around Morven’s historic garden and grounds at 55 Stockton St. Campers will also draw inspiration from our latest exhibition featuring New Jersey landscapes of an earlier time: In Nature’s Realm: The Art of Gerard Rutgers Hardenbergh The cost is $395, or $ 370 for members. To register, visit https://public.artscouncilofprinceton.org/public/youthdirect/1843

Tuesday, Aug. 3

East Windsor will hold an event for National Night Out on Aug. 3 at the East Windsor Police/Court Building at 80 One Mile Road.

The event fosters positive interactions between police and residents.

More details will be announced.

Tuesday, Aug. 3 & Thursday, Sept. 23

East Windsor’s Child Passenger Car Seat Safety Inspection Program runs through September at the Police/Court Building, 80 One Mile Road.

The free safety inspections are offered to township residents to promote child passenger safety. Participants will have their child seats inspected by a certified technician to ensure proper installation and will receive educational materials about state child restraint laws.

No appointment is required.

Other inspection dates are 3-7 p.m. Aug. 3 and Sept. 23 from 3-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Joint Effort Safe Streets will present a Jim Floyd Memorial Lecture with a

Chip Fisher & Romus Broadway Memorial Art Exhibit from 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

The Chip Fisher & Romus Broadway Memorial Art Exhibit will feature the work of Romus Broadway, Aaron C. Fisher and Tracey J. Hill. The program continues with the Jim Floyd Memorial Lecture.

The Safe Streets Program is held in partnership with the Witherspoon-Jackson Historical and Cultural Society, Princeton businesses, community leaders, community organizations and citizens.

For more information, visit http://artscouncilofprinceton.org/

Thursday, Aug. 5

Join the Princeton University Art Museum for an exploration of artworks from the medieval collection as you listen to a selection of medieval music recorded by Early Music Princeton (EMP) undergraduate and graduate students, faculty and staff at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

EMP is a university ensemble whose members study and perform a vocal and instrumental repertoire spanning the centuries from medieval and Renaissance to high Baroque, with a special focus on historical performance practices.

To register, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-08/guided-listening-medieval-music-and-art

Through Friday, Aug. 6

The Princeton Human Services Department is hosting its 12th Annual Backpack and School Supplies Drive to benefit low-income families who attend the Princeton Public Schools.

Items that can be donated include book bags, notebooks, binders, folders, loose-leaf paper, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, scissors, glue sticks, and other school supplies for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade.

Drop off donations at the Princeton Human Services office, 1 Monument Dr., Princeton, by Aug. 6.

For more information, call 609-688-2055 or email murias@princetonnj.gov

Sunday, Aug. 8

East Windsor will hold the AM Gold Yacht Rock Party, featuring hit songs from 1975-85, at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Etra Lake Park, Disbrow Hill Road.

AM Gold is a New York City based tribute band, performing the adult-contemporary hit songs from the late 1970s through the mid 1980s.

In the event of questionable weather, call the East Windsor Information Hotline at 609-443-4000, ext. 400 after 1 p.m. the day of the event.

Tomahawk throwing is open to adults only from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Nature Center of Washington Crossing State Park, Titusville section of Hopewell Township.

Advanced registration required.

Park vehicle entrance fee is $5 per car.

For more information, call 609-737-0609.

Through Tuesday, Aug. 10

Registration is open for the fall 2021 Hightstown-East Windsor Youth Sports League (HEWYBL) flag football season.

HEWYBL now has two leagues, a co-ed league and a new all-girls league, the only all-girls league in Central Jersey.

HEWYBL Flag Football is open to players 4-18 years old.

The registration deadline is Aug. 10, and the season will run from early September until mid-November.

Games will be played at Disbrow Hills Park in East Windsor.

HEWYBL flag football typically draws players from Allentown, Cranbury, East Windsor, Hamilton, Hightstown, Millstone, Robbinsville, West Windsor and other surrounding towns.

Season details can be viewed at www.HEWYBL.com.

To register, go to www.HEWYBL.com and select “Register” from the upper right-hand corner.

For more information, email hewyblflag@optimum.net.

Thursday, Aug. 12

Call Me Athena: Girl from Detroit will be presented from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

The Arts Council is partnering with Labyrinth Books to present a launch party for Colby Cedar Smith’s “Call Me Athena: Girl from Detroit,” the novel in verse debut from the Hopewell-based author and ACP creative writing instructor.

This novel in verse captures one young woman’s struggle for independence, equality and identity as the daughter of Greek and French immigrants in tumultuous 1930s Detroit.

To RSVP, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/launch-party-call-me-athena-girl-from-detroit-by-colby-cedar-smith-tickets-162835969769

Saturday, Aug. 14

A night hike for participants 6 years old and older will be held beginning at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Washington Crossing State Park, Titusville section of Hopewell Township.

Explore the park for nature at night on this naturalist-guided hike and campfire.

Bring a flashlight.

Enter the park from the entrance on Bear Tavern Road (Phillips Farm/Group Camping Entrance) and follow the event signs to the Nature Center.

Advanced registration required.

Fee is $2 per person, exact cash.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 609-737-0609.

Through Sunday, Aug. 15

Mercer County Library System’s annual Amateur Photo Contest is accepting submissions through Aug. 15.

The theme is “Happiness is …”

Photos will be displayed in the 2021 virtual exhibition.

For complete details, visit https://mcl.org/events/amateur-photo-contest

Tuesday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 21

The Hillsborough Rotary Fair will be held Aug. 17-21 in the field adjacent to Lowe’s at the Hillsborough Promenade, 315 Route 206, Hillsborough.

There will be nightly entertainment, fireworks on Aug. 20 (rain date Aug. 21), food, rides, games, a 50/50 raffle, and a local business expo.

Hours are 6-10 p.m. Aug. 17-19, and 6-11 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21.

All funds raised by the Rotary Club of Hillsborough Foundation will be returned to the community as contributions and service projects.

For more information, call Anthony Francini at 908-334-9304 or Abed Medawar at 908-256-5349.

Select dates, from Aug. 18

The Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber will return to hosting in-person events.

· August Business After Business will be hosted by Ovation at Riverwalk on Aug. 18 and will include business networking.

· The chamber’s signature monthly luncheon will return to its regularly scheduled day and time this September at the Princeton Marriott. The first lunch will be held on Sept. 9 and will feature James Hughes, distinguished professor at Rutgers University, who will speak about the post-pandemic economy.

Because many chamber programs require extensive pre-planning, the organization will continue to use a virtual platform for some events into the fall. The NJ Conference on Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion will be virtual on Sept. 30, and the NJ Conference for Women will use a virtual platform Oct. 28-29.

The chamber will follow all CDC, state, local and venue-specific guidelines regarding health and safety for all in-person events.

Registration for all Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber events is available at www.princetonmercer.org. Details for upcoming events can be found on the calendar page.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Storytelling, poetry and language are simultaneously aural, visual and mnemonic practices in the work of artist Sky Hopinka.

A member of the Ho-Chunk nation, Hopinka creates photographs and films that explore the formation and continuity of cultural memory through experiences of the land, the body, and narrative.

Join the artist and Mitra Abbaspour, Haskell Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, for a richly illustrated conversation about Hopinka’s multidisciplinary practice at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

Held in partnership with Native American and Indigenous Studies Initiative at Princeton.

Register at https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-08/artist-talk-sky-hopinka

Through Saturday, Aug. 21

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s (SCLSNJ) Summer Reading Challenge takes place through Aug. 21.

Take the challenge at SCLSNJ.org/summerreading

Children can discover their next adventure through the Library System’s e-book collection at somerset.overdrive.com.

Drawing tickets and prizes will be awarded at different reading milestones throughout the summer.

At 10 days participants will receive one virtual drawing ticket;

At 20 days participants will receive two virtual drawing tickets;

At 30 days participants will receive three virtual drawing tickets;

At 40 days participants will receive a reading recognition reward and one virtual drawing ticket;

At 50 days participants will receive five virtual drawing tickets;

At 60 days participants will receive a free book, a virtual drawing ticket, and an automatic entry for the golden ticket prize.

SCLSNJ’s Summer Reading Challenge is sponsored by the Somerset Patriots, NJ/NY Gotham FC, Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, and the Somerset County Parks Commission.

Explore SCLSNJ’s collection at catalog.sclsnj.org

Saturday, Aug. 21

A family nature walk, informally guided by a naturalist, is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Washington Crossing State Park, Titusville section of Hopewell Township.

Meet at the Nature Center.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Advanced registration required.

Park vehicle entrance fee is $5 per car.

For more information, call 609-737-0609.

Sunday, Aug. 22

East Windsor will present a concert with the Wooden Ships Band, a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute band, with vocal harmonies sung by three women, at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Etra Lake Park, off Disbrow Hill Road.

The event is free.

In the event of questionable weather, call the East Windsor Information Hotline at 609-443-4000, ext. 400 after 1 p.m. the day of the event.

Monday, Aug. 23

Join Voices Chorale New Jersey (VCNJ) for Summer Sing, an evening of music and conversation, at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 outdoors at Music Together Worldwide, 225 Pennington-Hopewell Road, Hopewell. Rain date is 7 p.m. Aug. 24.

This event is free, although donations are welcome.

Bring a lawn chair.

Refreshments will be served.

In addition, VCNJ welcomes new singers. Tenors and basses are particularly needed.

Request an audition at the Summer Sing, or contact audition coordinator Jenny Goings at jengoings8@gmail.com

In-person rehearsals for the fall season will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Music Together Worldwide.

Rehearsals will be held weekly from 7:30-9:30 p.m., in preparation for a holiday concert in the Princeton area in mid- December 2021. Vaccinations are required to participate.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton is asking community members to donate blood or platelets to help replenish the blood supply in New Jersey.

All donors from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 will receive a lunch voucher, a T-shirt and be entered into a raffle to win a $100 gift card.

Platelet donors also receive a $10 Shop Rite gift card.

All donors are required to wear a mask. Social distancing guidelines and additional disinfecting procedures will be in effect.

You are not currently eligible to donate blood if you have been exposed to or cared for someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Bring a photo ID and be sure to eat and drink prior to donating.

Medical eligibility questions should be referred to RWJUH Donor Services at 732-235-8100, ext. 248.

Appointments are encouraged and available at rwjuhdonorclub.org or by calling 732-235-8100 ext. 221.

The blood drive will be held at RWJUH Hamilton’s Roma Bank Café, 1 Hamilton Health Pl., Hamilton.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Artist and electroacoustic composer Tarek Atoui considers the expansive potential of sound as an artistic material, exploring the potential of tactile, physical, gestural, and visual modes for its expression at art museums.

Atoui will join Professor Elizabeth Margulis, director of Princeton University’s Music Cognition Lab, at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 for a discussion of sound as a medium for collaborative, socially focused artistic practice and the accessibility questions that arise when considering how to make sonic work available to diverse audiences.

Moderated by Beth Gollnick, curatorial associate, photography and modern and contemporary art.

Register at https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-08/conversation-tarek-atoui-and-elizabeth-margulis

Through Sunday, Aug. 29

The Burlington County Senior Art Show will run through Aug. 29 at the Worker’s House Gallery at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton.

For more information, visit www.co.burlington.nj.us/434/Aging or call the Burlington County Office on Aging at 609-265-5784.

Sunday, Aug. 29

East Windsor will hold a concert with Gathering Time, a Long Island-based folk rock/Americana/AAA trio, at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Etra Lake Park, off Disbrow Hill Road.

The event is free.

In the event of questionable weather, call the East Windsor Information Hotline at 609-443-4000, ext. 400 after 1 p.m. the day of the event.

Through Monday, Aug. 30

Any student who received special education services from the Lawrence Township Public School District’s Child Study Team and/or speech specialists, or disenrolled from the district, and was born in 1991 or prior, may obtain their special education records by contacting the Office of Student Services at 609-671-5430, or emailing Jennifer Tindall at jtindall@ltps.org, by Aug. 30.

After Aug. 30, these records will be destroyed by shredding as approved by the N.J. Division of Archives and Records Management.

Through Aug. 31

Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton will open an exhibition “Ma Bell: The Mother of Invention in NJ” in March 2022 that will explore the ways in which the company pioneered innovations that transformed all aspects of modern-day life.

The Bell System was deeply rooted in the Garden State, with locations throughout New Jersey. From operators and linemen to mathematicians and physicists, Bell employed thousands of New Jerseyans during the 20th century.

Morven plans to exhibit historic artifacts from AT&T Archives and History Center, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and National Radio Astronomy Observatory, among others.

Morven wants to know about memorabilia, photos and firsthand stories. If you worked for AT&T, Western Electric or Bell Telephone Laboratories before 1984 and would like to share personal artifacts, photos, or stories, call 609-924-8144, ext. 115, or visit www.morven.org/ma-bell-crowdsourcing

If you have personal artifacts, contact Morven before Aug. 31 to be considered for inclusion in the exhibition.

For any inquiries about the exhibition, contact Jesse Gordon at jgordon@morven.org

The original artwork for the children’s book “Baby Sees ABCs” will be on display at the Princeton Public Library through Aug. 31 as part of the Letter Love exhibit.

The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

Through Sept. 1

Einstein’s Alley, a partner in the NJ Business Immigration Coalition, will accept nominations for the 9th Annual New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards.

The New Jersey Business Immigration Coalition , committed to bipartisan and common sense immigration reform, includes statewide, regional and bi-national chambers of commerce, and other companies and organizations joining to celebrate the important role of immigrants in today’s economy and to honor the contributions of immigrant business leaders to their communities.

Nominations are open through Sept. 1. The awards will be presented at an October event.

File a nomination at https://njbusinessimmigration.org/nominations/

Friday, Sept. 10

Hopewell Theater is reopening its doors on Sept. 10 with a grand reopening show featuring international recording artist Danielia Cotton.

The event begins with a pre-show party at 6:30 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. celebration performance by Cotton.

All attending patrons will receive a free gift, courtesy of the artist and Hopewell Theater.

Light refreshments will be available for purchase at concessions.

Cotton, a rock singer-songwriter born and raised in Hopewell, returns to the theater for this celebratory concert alongside national recording guitarist Matt Beck, and founding member of The Spin Doctors, drummer Aaron Comess.

The theater will reopen at full capacity with an eclectic lineup of programs all while taking necessary precautions for the safety of its patrons, staff, and artists, including HVAC upgrades among other health measures.

Tickets are $30-35 ($36 on day of show) and can be purchased in advance at www.HopewellTheater.com

Saturday, Sept. 11

The Mercer County Improvement Authority will hold a household hazardous waste collection and electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11, rain or shine, at the John T. Dempster Fire School, 350 Lawrence Station Road, Lawrence Township.

Accepted materials include aerosol cans, used motor oil, propane gas tanks, pesticides and herbicides, car batteries, paint thinner, oil-based paint, stains and varnishes, gasoline, anti-freeze, driveway sealant, insect repellents, mercury, and fluorescent and CFL bulbs.

Accepted electronics include computers, printers, copies, fax machines, stereos, televisions and microwaves.

Prohibited items include latex paint, heating oil, infectious waste, radioactive materials, explosives or munitions, railroad ties, asbestos, tires, wood, fencing, air conditioners, helium or oxygen tanks, humidifiers or dehumidifiers, batteries and any unknowns.

No registration is required, just proof of Mercer County residency.

For more information, visit www.mcianj.org or call 609-278-8086.

Cranbury Day and the Helene Cody 5K Race will be held on Sept. 11.

Details will be announced.

Sept. 18

Hillsborough will celebrate its 250th anniversary with a parade on Sept. 18.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and follow the same route as the Memorial Day parade.

Through Sept. 20

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Mercer and Burlington Counties (NJ) will hold its first-ever golf outing to raise funds for CASA’s work with local children in foster care.

The CASA Golf Outing presented by Mathematica will take place on Sept. 20 (rain date Sept. 27) at Cream Ridge Golf Course in Cream Ridge.

Registration is open at www.casamb.org/golf.

The tournament registration fee of $150 for individual golfers and $575 for foursomes includes golf, continental breakfast, and a post-event barbecue. Companies and organizations are invited to serve as sponsors of the tournament.

An auction will close out the event.

Join the leaders and board members of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Hamilton for a presentation of the hospital’s achievements during its 50th year in Hamilton, and its plans for the future, during the hospital’s annual community meeting at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at the RWJ Fitness & Wellness Center, 3100 Quakerbridge Road, Hamilton.

Breakfast will be served.

Pre-registration is requested; call 609-584-6427.

Saturday, Sept. 25

The Arts Council of Princeton will hold How Deep is Your Love?, An Evening of Love and Community, from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

There will be an open air discotheque, food trucks and party boards.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org or call 609-924-8777.

Sundays, through Sept. 26

The Bordentown City Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 26, at Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks St., Bordentown City.

Sept. 30

SERV Behavioral Health System, Inc. will hold the 30th annual Volley For SERV (VFS) Tennis Tournament at Cobblestone Creek Country Club, 2170 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrence Township on Sept. 30.

VFS benefits the SERV Foundation and raises funds for SERV Behavioral Health System’s programs for children, youth, and adults throughout New Jersey who are recovering from severe mental illness and/or coping with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Through October

The Burlington County Farmers Market will continue weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at the Burlington County Agricultural Center on Centerton Road in Moorestown.

The market features a wide variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables, cheeses, meats, flowers, plants and baked goods, along with an assortment of handmade crafts.

Opening Day this year will also feature craft beer sales for the first time. The beer sales are permitted under a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February that allows the New Jersey Division of Alcohol Beverage Control to issue special seasonal permits to New Jersey breweries or wineries to sell their products at farm markets.

Beer sales will be for off-site consumption, though overage adults will be permitted to try a limited number of samples at the market.

In addition to shopping opportunities, each market day features live entertainment from area musicians.

While COVID-19 capacity limits have been relaxed in recent months, customers and vendors will still be required to wear face masks or face coverings when attending the market.

Saturday, Oct. 9

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its 2021 walk, NAMIWalks NJ Your Way: A United Day of Hope, virtually on Oct. 9

For more information, visit namiwalks.org/newjersey

Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10

Somerset County’s 16th annual Journey through the Past will be held in person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 10, as well as virtually throughout October.

Several Somerset County historic sites will be open and free to the public.

The Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission asks that all visitors, and all participating historic sites and their attendant organizations, comply with the current state and county health, safety and social distancing protocols during this event.

A series of virtual experiences can be accessed online.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit www.SCHistoryWeekend.com

Oct. 12-17

The Princeton Environmental Film Festival returns Oct. 12-17.

For more information, email peff@princetonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Hope Hose Co. No. 1 will hold Riverfest 2021 from 1-10 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bordertown Beach.

More details to follow.

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

The Mercer County Park Commission is accepting reservations for the five county-owned picnic areas for the 2021 season.

The West and East Picnic Areas in Mercer County Park, Rosedale Picnic Area in Mercer Meadows, Princeton Country Club Picnic Area in West Windsor and Valley Road Picnic Area in Hopewell Township are open to in-county and out-of-county residents.

Users will only be able to make their reservations online; the Park Commission will not permit walk-ups or any in-person reservations.

Available dates for the picnic season run through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Due to the popularity of the picnic grounds, the Park Commission highly recommends creating a Community Pass account before the opening date if a user does not have one already. For returning users, the Park Commission suggests revisiting your account and ensuring credentials are accurate.

Reservations will be made automatically on a first-come, first-served basis. Weekend dates are among the most popular; no date is guaranteed.

For a link to the online Community Pass reservation system, visit http://mercercountyparks.org/#!/facilities/picnic-areas/. Interested parties should have either a MasterCard or Visa card ready to make a reservation.

For more information, call the Recreation and Events Center at 609-443-8560 or visit www.mercercountyparks.org.

Through Nov. 18

The Princeton Farmers Market returns to the Franklin Avenue lot on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 18. Masks are required to be worn for all vendors and shoppers at the market, and while waiting in vendor lines practice social distancing and be mindful of others. The market is authorized to accept SNAP/EBT cards and matches up to $10 on SNAP transactions, per eligible customer, per day. Those eligible for SNAP benefits can learn more at the Farmers Market table. For a list of market dates, vendor information and more, visit www.princetonfarmersmarket.com

Through November 30

East Windsor encourages community groups to participate in the 2021 Township Adopt-A-Spot Program.

Under this program, participating groups “adopt” a public property and keep it clean during the year. A placard is erected on the site indicating that it has been “adopted by” with the name of the group.

The groups are expected to perform cleanup three times per month through Nov. 30.

To participate, interested groups should send a letter to East Windsor Clean Communities Committee, ATTN: Mayor Janice S. Mironov, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520.

Older adults in Mercer County again will have the opportunity to receive fresh-produce checks that will enable them to purchase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farm stands.

This year, each person will receive five $6 checks for a total $30 that are valid until Nov. 30.

Checks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call 609-989-6661 and speak with a staff member or leave a message with your phone number so the Office on Aging can return the call.

When calling, be prepared to:

Provide your name and address to verify you live in Mercer County

State your date of birth to verify you are 60 years of age and older

Verify that your income is within the eligibility qualifications listed below:

A single person’s income must not exceed $23,606 per year or $1,968 monthly; a couple’s income must not exceed $31,894 per year or $2,658 monthly.

The Office on Aging staff will then direct you as to how you can secure your checks.

2022

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) shares initial plans for transitioning the series’ concert offerings to a live, in-person format.

Although the kinds of gatherings possible on-campus in the coming year is not yet known, PUC is actively working with Princeton University officials to lay the groundwork for a Spring 2022 season.

The current schedule is as follows:

Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.: Takács String Quartet & Julien Labro, Bandoneón

March 10, 7:30 p.m.: Mark Padmore, tenor, and Mitsuko Uchida, piano

March 24, 7:30 p.m.: Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Mitsuko Uchida, piano

March 31, 7:30 p.m.: Ébène String Quartet

April 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Dover String Quartet

April 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Tetzlaff String Quartet

April 27 at 7:30 p.m.: Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello, and Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

All planned events will be realized in accordance with concurrent scientific, state, and university guidance, with the safety and health of the community in mind.

In the meantime, patrons are urged to mark their calendars and explore the planned offerings on PUC’s new website, puc.princeton.edu

Continuing events

Mercer County Community College has opened registration for in-person summer Tomato Patch program, its dance, theater, vocal and visual arts programs at Kelsey Theatre.

Read full details at either www.tomatopatch.org/summer-programs , or register at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/KELSEYTHEATRE?orglink=camps-registration

Marketfair Princeton launched a Mall Rewards App that’s one of only two shopping centers in the state to offer such as technology service.

Marketfair Rewards is an app-based loyalty program where members can accumulate points in a variety of ways and use those points to redeem gifts such as discounts, gift cards to retailers, restaurant and wellness services and more in a shopping cart environment.

Download the app to a mobile device where the customer will receive 200 points for signing up. After every purchase, the customer has up to seven days to submit their receipt through the app which will immediately store the receipt for future use while also providing the guest with 1 point for every $1 spent.

Current participating retailers include Anthropologie, William Sonoma, Orange Twist, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Francesca’s, Athleta, Club Pilates, GAP, Eastern Mountain Sports, White House Black Market, Barnes & Noble and AMC.

Restaurants include Corners Bakery Café, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and TGI Friday’s.

Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities.

They will provide music and entertainment.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900.

Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

Gesher LeKesher is currently accepting applications from 11th and 12th grade teens (as of the 2021-22 school year) to participate in this Jewish peer leadership program.

As Gesher “Madrichim” (peer leaders), teens lead a group of seventh to ninth grade “Talmidim” (learners) in outreaches addressing trending topics from a Jewish perspective including friendships, the impact of social media, peer pressure, prejudice, and anti-Semitism on campus.

Gesher LeKesher meets six hours each month: two Monday night trainings from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and an additional outreach time either Monday/Wednesday night or Sunday morning.

For more information, visit www.jfcsonline.org/gesher-lekesher.

The Jewish Community Youth Foundation is kicking off its 19th year giving back to local, national and global non-profits. The program brings together teens in grades 8-12 from the Mercer and Bucks counties area.

The Jewish Community Youth Foundation is a project of Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Greater Mercer County and the Ricky and Andrew J. Shechtel Philanthropic Fund.

The program is designed to have teens learn about, experience, and act upon Jewish values.

Each teen philanthropist donates their own money which gets matched and pooled with money they fundraise during the program. Students meet to discuss Tzedakah and explore needs and the non-profit organizations who address them. At year-end, each group decides how their dollars will be donated.

Registration is now open for all participants in eighth through tenth grades, and returning participants in 11th and 12th grades.

Space is limited.

For more information or to register, visit www.jfcsonline.org/jcyf.

Princeton Girlchoir (PGC) and Princeton Boychoir (PBC) are now auditioning new choristers for the 2021-22 season.

Any child entering grades 3-12 this fall is welcomed.

Both choirs are programs of Westrick Music Academy (WMA).

Classes will focus on choral skills, ensemble building, music theory, sight reading, song writing, rhythm training and more. In addition, the choirs have a full year of events and performances planned.

Interested singers have the option to have a live audition via Zoom, or submit an audition video. Auditions for new choristers are scheduled throughout the month of June, but interested singers are encouraged to apply early.

To learn more about the process or to schedule an audition, visit WestrickMusic.org/auditions

Westrick Music Academy (WMA), home of Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir, is currently enrolling students of all ages in a variety of music education classes.

For musicians in grades 3-12, there are a variety of classes for all levels.

In the Ukulele group class, students will build their musicianship while learning to play traditional songs on one the most delightful instruments.

Students can also take individual voice lessons to grow their singing and performance skills.

Adults can also take a beginner Ukulele class, learning basic chords and strumming techniques, or a Ukulele class for experienced players looking to hone their skills.

Westrick Music Academy also looks forward to hosting Camp Westrick this summer, which features voice training and performance with children’s choir directors, musical theater class, daily choir rehearsals, development of musicianship, games, and more.

For more information, visit WestrickMusic.org/education

The Bordentown Historical Society needs a female theatrical storyteller for its award-winning Harrowing History performances.

Looking for a woman who likes to perform, dress up in period costumes and entertain people.

Send a message with contact information to kkantorski@aol.com

The collaborative oral history project, Voices of Princeton, is seeking to preserve community members’ pandemic stories. This collecting initiative is being led by the Princeton Public Library and the Historical Society of Princeton as part of the Voices of Princeton project. Community members can record a conversation with a family member, friend, or neighbor, or can record a monologue reflection. Comprehensive instructions, including technology tips and question prompts, are available in a pandemic oral history guide on the Voices of Princeton website. No oral history experience or special equipment is needed. Questions probe reflection on pandemic life, including day-to-day activities, emotions, family, activities, new hobbies, coming out of isolation, vaccination, and hopes and plans for the future. All recordings will be archived at the Historical Society of Princeton and will be made available on the Voices of Princeton website. Stories already shared over the past year are available now as part of the COVID-19 Collection on the Voices of Princeton website. For more information, visit www.princetonlibrary.org

McCarter Theatre Center’s Resident Producer Debbie Bisno presents “The Manic Monologues.”

This initiative brings to life true stories submitted by resilient people across the world living with mental health challenges, performed by a celebrated cast of actors and enhanced by interactive design and technology.

To watch, visit www.mccarter.org/manicmonologues

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Westrick Music Academy (WMA), home of Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir, is currently enrolling students of all ages in a variety of music education classes, exploring new and engaging ways to build and strengthen musicianship skills.

For musicians in grades 3-12, there are a variety of classes for all levels. Learn how to relax and strengthen muscles while focusing on the slow, deep breathing used in singing with Yoga for Singers. In Musical Theater Fun, young artists will engage in activities focused on singing techniques, character development, acting skills and dance/choreography in preparation for a final showcase performance. In the Ukulele group class, students will build their musicianship while learning to play traditional songs on one the most delightful instruments.

Adults will also find opportunities for musical growth with WMA. In Group Ukelele for Adults, learn basic chords and strumming techniques.

WMA also looks forward to hosting a Comedy Improv Workshop this term. This highly interactive, one-day class is open to anyone of any experience level.

Find more information on WMA’s music education programs, register for a class, or learn more about WMA’s flagship choir programs at WestrickMusic.org/education.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

McCarter Theatre Center presents Fireside Chats to “spark” conversation in the community.

Filmed on the front lawn of the Princeton theater, student activities, Pulitzer Prize-winners, local business owners and others are interviewed by Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen.

To catch up on past episodes or to subscribe to the free YouTube channel, and to be notified when new episodes become available, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=GI3dS2j-mQA&list=PLqL4nAGyr4JT6UYYM99VHLHlmB2wXqSrF

The Township of Hillsborough is working with Town Planner to produce a 250th anniversary edition of the color printed 2021 calendar, which will be mailed out to every residence in Hillsborough.

This year, the twist is historic pictures to commemorate Hillsborough’s 250-year history. Individuals interested in submitting photographs for consideration can email their high resolution image to pborek@hillsborough-nj.org. There is no guarantee any photo will be used. A photo release will need to accompany the picture. The photo release form is found at www.hillsborough-nj.org The printing of the calendar is funded through the various advertisements contained within the calendar. Contact Jim O’Dowd at 973-650-2736 or jimodowd@townplanner.com for more information regarding advertising.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers. Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office. Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered. To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that promotes communication, public speaking and leadership.

The Toastmasters Club in Hillsborough holds virtual meetings on the first and third Thursdays of the month beginning at 7:15 p.m.

For more information on Toastmasters International, visit www.toastmasters.org/

Co-Dependents Anonymous Step Study Meeting. CoDA is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. Meetings are held every Friday evenings. The 24 Club, The 1860 House, 2nd floor, 124 Montgomery Road, Skillman. For more information, email fridayeveningcoda@gmail.com.

VFW Meetings: Monthly meetings of the Hillsborough Memorial VFW Post 8371 are held the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the Somerset County Hillsborough Senior Center, 339 S. Branch Road. The post’s mission is Veterans and Military Support, Youth Scholarship Activities and Community Service. All veterans with foreign service are welcome as members to assist the post in achieving its mission. For information regarding membership, post activities or the youth scholarship programs, contact Commander Tom Cellilli via phone or text at 908-255-3669.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group: Following the guidelines of the Alzheimer’s Association, the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group is “a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system.” The group meets the first Monday and second Wednesday of each month at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 651 Country Club Road, Bridgewater. All are welcome.

Free weekly support groups: Carrier Clinic hosts free weekly support groups on the campus throughout the year. These support programs include:

Weekend Codependency Program, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bright Futures for Kids, Sundays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Parents Support Group, Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Mood Disorder Support Group, Thursdays, 7:30-9:15 p.m.

For more information about these or other services and programs available at Carrier Clinic, visit CarrierClinic.org or call 908-281-1513. For more information, visit CarrierClinic.org/WhatToDo.

Midweek meals: The Wednesday midweek meals held in Asbury Hall, at the United Methodist Church of Bound Brook, have started back up. All seniors are invited for a full course meal for $4. Bring friends and family to enjoy a meal and fellowship.

Pop Warner: Calling all 5-7 year olds. Hillsborough Dukes Pop Warner is offering free Flag Football registration to first time players, including instructional and safe environment with fun training activities to teach core skills. Every child plays every game and the Dukes are the only organization that requires coaches to be USA Football Heads Up Certified. There are no tryouts or team drafting. Visit register.hillsboroughdukes.com to register. For more information, contact football@hillsboroughdukes.com.

Coping with addiction: Parents of Addicted Children helps parents understand and cope with drug problems they are facing, and will face, with their children. Meets first and third Monday of month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Neshanic Reformed Church, 715 Amwell Road.

Alzheimer’s support group: The Alzheimer’s Association has a support group in Hillsborough. Family members and caregivers come together to share information and support in a safe, confidential atmosphere. Meetings are the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Hillsborough, 600 Auten Road. Call 908-431-1300.

Mothers of Preschoolers: MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Fellowship Bible Church building, 109 New Amwell Road. The group says it meets to “laugh, cry and embrace the journey of motherhood.” Sponsored by Crossroads Community Church, it hears speakers, has a craft or project and lots of conversation and refreshment. Child care is provided. For information, see www.crossroadsnj.org/MOPS. Registration fee is required.

Divorce support group: A nondenominational support group to help separated and divorced people to a new beginning. The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, Route 206 at Homestead Road. Call 908-295-6740.

Swim lessons at HRC: The Swim Academy at HRC, located at 30 Brower Lane, Hillsborough, is offering swim lessons for all ages and levels. Call HRC Fitness at 908-359-3600 to register or visit www.hrcfitness.com for class schedules.

