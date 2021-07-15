East Brunswick schools will upgrade HVAC, add buses

EAST BRUNSWICK–The Township Council adopted a $4.2 million bond ordinance to provide funding for various East Brunswick Public Schools’ capital improvements.

The capital improvements will include:

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning and electrical upgrades district-wide.

The purchase of 15 54-passenger school buses.

The purchase of furnishings that include desks, chairs and cabinets.

Before the ordinance was adopted, Councilman Kevin McEvoy said he felt the members of the public who were attending the June 28 council meeting virtually needed an explanation as to why the Board of Education comes to the council for such a large sum of money.

Township Attorney Michael Baker said there has been a long history relating to this process.

“The answer is that the town has a much better bond rating and could borrow money at lower interest rates than the school board, so by doing it this way the school board saves money, which means the taxpayers of East Brunswick save money,” Baker said.

The council approved and adopted the bond ordinance, which will partially fund $4,421,053 in school capital improvements. A $221,053 down payment will be paid by the township.

This bond ordinance will take effect 20 days after the first adoption and after final adoption as provided by the Local Bond Law, according to the council.

For more information, visit www.eastbrunswick.org/129/Agendas-Minutes.

