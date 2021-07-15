Funeral arrangements planned for Hillsborough Township assistant fire chief who died in the line of duty

William Shaffer, assistant fire chief with Hillsborough Fire Co. No. 2, died in the line of duty on July 14.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH FIRE DISTRICT

An assistant fire chief for Hillsborough Fire Co. No. 2 succumbed to injuries sustained during a response to a motor vehicle fire.

Hillsborough Fire Company No. 1 and No. 2, and district career staff, responded to Copart Salvage Auctions, located at 2124 Camplain Road, on July 14 for a motor vehicle fire, according to information provided by the Hillsborough Township Fire District Office.

Upon arrival, units found a well-involved car fire and began extinguishment, according to the statement.

Shortly after extinguishment was underway, Fire Co. No. 2 Assistant Chief William Shaffer suffered a medical emergency on scene, according to the statement. He was evaluated and treated by members on scene and transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset by a RWJ BLS ambulance.

Upon arrival at the hospital, RWJ hospital staff were unable to revive Shaffer and he passed away, according to the statement

Shaffer was a very active member of Company 2 (Station 37), serving the citizens of Hillsborough for over 35 years.

On July 8, Station 37 had announced that he was No. 1 out of the Top 10 responders for June 2021, with 50 calls.

The Hillsborough Board of Fire Commissioners wish to convey their sincere condolences to Shaffer’s family and Hillsborough Fire Co. No. 2 and thank him for his many years of service, according to the statement.

“Hillsborough experienced great sadness today with the untimely passing of one of our dedicated volunteer firemen, Billy Shaffer. Whether you knew him from 37 or from seeing him at work at ShopRite, Billy always had a smile and a good word. Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Marian, and his entire family. He will be sorely missed. Rest

easy, Billy,” Mayor Shawn Lipani said in the statement.

Shaffer is survived by his wife Marian and three children.