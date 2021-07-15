Hillsborough places first in state in population category in water challenge

×

Hillsborough is No. 1 in New Jersey for its population category in Wyland’s water challenge.

Hillsborough entered Wyland’s 10th annual National Mayor’s Campaign for Water Conservation for the third year in a row and finished 37th out of hundreds of towns and cities across the United States and first in New Jersey in the 30,000 to 99,999 population category.

The campaign encouraged residents to make a series of pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy.

Hillsborough has maintained its standing of first place in New Jersey since 2019.

“Thank you to every resident who took the pledge and once again proved it is the great people of our township who continue to make Hillsborough one of the best places to live in America. A special thank you to the township employees and the business community who came together to promote the pledge drive,” Mayor Shawn Lipani said in a prepared statement.

Earlier this year, Lipani announced he would join mayors from across the country for the challenge by asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely, according to previous reports in the Hillsborough Beacon.