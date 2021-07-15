North Brunswick Soccer Club president to receive award for advocating for players with special needs

Tom Abode, the president of the North Brunswick Soccer Club, has been selected for the Ann Klein Advocate Award for his dedicated time and efforts supporting the North Brunswick Buddy Ball soccer program.

Abode was nominated for the award by Pete Clark, the coordinator of Buddy Ball, who saw a nomination announcement in a past issue of the Sentinel.

“Tom and the North Brunswick Soccer Club continued their support by providing all the resources for the Buddy Ball soccer to be successful,” Clark said.

Two years ago, Abode, with the support of the soccer club and the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival Committee, established the Buddy Ball Festival with Friends, inviting neighboring Buddy Ball programs in the county to North Brunswick.

The buddies and the players practice together in a series of fun games with a medal ceremony. At the end of the one-hour soccer festival, all of the players and their family members were invited to attend the Youth Sports Festival with free admission, including lunch two hours before the festival opened to the public, compliments of the Youth Sports Festival Committee, Clark said.

Abode also promoted Career Day for the players and often invited first responders to visit the field and interact with the group.