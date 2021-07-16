Avoid Messler Street/Route 18 intersection in East Brunswick due to sink hole

The area of Route 18 north and Messler Street in East Brunswick currently has construction crews on scene working to repair a sink hole.

Beginning at approximately 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, July 14, New Jersey Department of Transportation’s (NJDOT) contractor, Joseph M. Sanzari, Inc., closed the two left lanes on Route 18 northbound just south of Eggers Street/South Woodland Avenue in East Brunswick for emergency sinkhole repairs.

The closure is anticipated to remain in place through the evening commute. One lane of northbound traffic is being maintained.

Avoid the area if possible.

For updates, visit https://eastbrunswick.regroup.com/networks/EastBrunswick/groups/emergency-alerts/topics/-traffic-advisory-

Or, check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information.