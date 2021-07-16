Examiner On Campus, July 14

Rachel Lange of Allentown has been named to the dean’s list at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y., for the Spring 2021 semester.

The following area residents have been named to the Spring 2021 dean’s list at University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, Pa. – Alexander Nguyen of Allentown and Meredith Mekhaeil of Cream Ridge.

Brenna McCormick of Cream Ridge has been named to the Spring 2021 dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Mass.

Bailey C. McLaughlin of Allentown was among the 63 members of the University of Scranton, Pa., undergraduate class of 2021 honored for academic excellence, service or both. The awards were presented at a virtual Class Night ceremony on May 21.

Bailey received the Jesuit Community Award for Outstanding Service. She earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy with a minor in psychology and a concentration in human development. Bailey was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester. She is a member of Psi Chi and Alpha Sigma Nu honor societies.

On campus, Bailey was the founder and vice president of the Knitting Club, president of the Liva Arts Company, vice president for Praise and Worship, a church choir cantor, director of communication for Student Government, a pandemic food delivery meal captain, and a volunteer for the End-of-the-Year drive.

Bailey served as the student coordinator for Crochet for a Cause at the Lackawanna County Prison and Craft for a Cause. She participated in an international service trip to Belize. Following graduation, Bailey will be a graduate teaching assistant for anatomy and physiology labs, while pursuing a master’s degree in occupational therapy at the University of Scranton. She is a graduate of Allentown High School.