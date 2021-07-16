Hightstown student receives P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for exhibiting excellence

Chloe Colleton, a 2021 graduate of Hightstown High School (HHS), was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.COURTESY PHOTO

× Chloe Colleton, a 2021 graduate of Hightstown High School (HHS), was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.COURTESY PHOTO

Chloe Colleton, a 2021 graduate of Hightstown High School (HHS), was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter Y of Princeton.

At HHS, Colleton participated in the theater and music programs as well as advanced courses in narrative filmmaking and writing, according to a prepared statement.

She has been active in Girl Scouts (Gold Award recipient) and Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout) as well as Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Colleton will attend Rider University in the fall where she plans to major in Film and Television. Her ultimate goal is to pursue a career in scriptwriting, according to the statement.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success, according to the statement.

Chapter Y has been a part of the Princeton community since it was organized in 1958.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women for more than 150 years.

Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.

The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College.

Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them, according to the statement.

In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters, according to the statement.

To learn more about P.E.O., visit peointernational.org