News Transcript On Campus, July 14

Christopher Manginelli of Morganville has been named to the American International College, Springfield, Mass., dean’s list for Spring semester 2021.

Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa., has named the following local students to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester: Shaked Zagury of Marlboro, Asher Clissold of Manalapan, Michael Cenname of Freehold, Mackenzie Schultz of Colts Neck, Joshua Cooperman of Marlboro, Tyler Mercado of Morganville and Evan Schultz of Colts Neck.

Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester: Sean Hager of Colts Neck, Lauren Nee of Freehold and Hope Vives of Manalapan.

Evan Samuel Hymanson of Morganville has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb., for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Evan is a senior majoring in mechanical engineering. He was named to the dean’s list for the College of Engineering.

Patrick Murray of Marlboro has been named to the dean’s list at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va., for the Spring 2021 semester.

Centenary University, Hackettstown, has announced that Samantha Gabriele of Freehold has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester.

Nina McMerty of Freehold has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science/Occupational Therapy from Springfield College, Springfield, Mass., for studies completed in 2021.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass., has named the following area residents to the Spring 2021 dean’s list: Frank D’Alessio of Morganville, John Carrotta of Morganville and Alison McNicholas of Manalapan.

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester: Jolie Rosenthal of Manalapan, High Honors (GPA between 3.65 and 3.84); and Nicole Jarocki of Freehold, Honors (GPA between 3.5 through 3.64).

Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester: Jake Fleischman of Morganville, Amanda Kielty of Freehold, Joshua Koenig of Manalapan, Chase Noah of Morganville, Roxanne Palladino of Morganville, Cali Trainor of Marlboro, Cara Volpe of Freehold and Natalie Yesner of Manalapan.

The University of Tampa, Fla., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester: Christina Falletta of Manalapan, Lauren Hauser of Marlboro and Amy Hauser of Marlboro.

Evan Schultz of Colts Neck has graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater from Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa.

Kaitlyn E. Taptich of Freehold has graduated from Baylor University, Waco, Texas, with a Bachelor of Arts, Communication Specialist, from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Emerson College, Boston, Mass., has awarded degrees to the following area residents: Samantha Golub of Marlboro, BFA, Theatre Education and Performance; and Michael DePalma of Morganville, BFA, Media Arts Production.

Widener University, Chester, Pa., has announced the graduation of the following area residents: Autumn Campbell of Manalapan, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from the School of Engineering, cum laude; and Andrew Dunn of Freehold, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the School of Engineering.

Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for Spring 2021: Dana Pardee of Colts Neck, Ashley Santoro of Manalapan, Lily Roessler of Freehold and Alexandra Slofkiss of Marlboro.

Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y., awarded degrees to the following May 2021 graduates: Kayla Bauzyk of Manalapan, BFA in Acting; Lindsay Cherin of Manalapan, BM in Performance; Matthew Gallego of Freehold, BM in Sound Recording Technology; Daniel Quinlan of Freehold, BS in Cinema and Photography; Emily Schulz of Manalapan, BM in Music Education; and Natalie Yesner of Manalapan, BS in Communication Management and Design.

The University of Scranton, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester: Brian C. Hroncic of Marlboro, Leanne M. Kelly of Freehold, Victoria S. Caruso of Freehold, John T. Giordano of Morganville, Kelly S. McGovern of Manalapan, Christian L. Rivero of Freehold, Deanna M. Anzalone of Morganville, Lindsay D. Tucker of Manalapan, Alexandra Colecchia of Freehold, Olivia N. Diana of Marlboro, Alexandra L. Coviello of Colts Neck, Anthony G. Di Rienzo of Manalapan, Anthony J. Marra of Manalapan, Raegen Dunn of Freehold, Victoria C. Papa of Freehold, Michael J. Piscopo of Freehold and Matthew D. Sayuk of Freehold.

Dylan Cook of Freehold, a student in the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences at Baylor University, Waco, Texas, has been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the Spring 2021 semester.

Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C., announced that the following area residents have graduated: Amanda Martin of Manalapan, Jennifer Gregg of Morganville, Justin Cohen of Morganville, Alexander Gonora of Freehold and Jason Skibinski of Freehold.

The following area residents have been named to the Spring 2021 dean’s list at University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, Pa. – Neal Patharkar of Colts Neck, Stephanie Levy of Marlboro, Joseph Duffy of Freehold, Hope Liu of Morganville, Johnmichael Sabatino of Manalapan, Christopher Cardace of Freehold, Reina Puri of Marlboro, Charles Lau of Freehold, Jason Seto of Morganville, Danielle Merlo of Morganville, Gabriella Polera of Freehold, George Zemlanicky of Morganville, Samantha Calder of Colts Neck, Jessica LaPreta of Freehold and Elisa Treviso of Manalapan.

College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Mass., has named Bridget Alkin of Freehold and Michael Gilbride of Morganville to the Spring 2021 dean’s list.