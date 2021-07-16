Tri-Town News On Campus, July 14

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., announced that Howell residents Brianna Salameh, who is majoring in intelligence analysis, and Callie Wixon, who is majoring in political science, have been inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Founded in 1776, Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic honor society and a leading advocate for the liberal arts and sciences.

Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa., has named the following local students to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester: Giovanna Anzalone of Jackson, Rachel Jarrett of Jackson, Jeffrey Varrone of Jackson and Arianna Gambacorta of Howell.

Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa., has named Charles Dowling of Howell and Abigail Reist of Jackson to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester.

Erika D’Angelo of Jackson has graduated with a degree in early childhood education from Cedar Crest College, Allentown, Pa.

Centenary University, Hackettstown, has announced that Victoria Elizabeth Diane Schirripa of Howell has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass., has named Michael Daton of Jackson and Anthony Virone of Howell to the Spring 2021 dean’s list.

Ryan Damelio of Howell has been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H. for the Spring 2021 semester. Ryan is majoring in Business Administration: Finance.

Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y., has named Mekai Gandy of Howell and Dylan Kanner of Jackson to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester.

The University of Tampa, Fla., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester: Corinne Jones of Jackson and Alexis Naseef, of Howell.

Angelina Dawson of Howell was named to the dean’s list, earning honors at Wyoming Seminary, Kingston, Pa., for the Winter 2021 trimester.

Robert Mahala of Jackson has been named to the dean’s list at Siena College, Loudonville, N.Y., for the Spring 2021 semester.

Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa., has named Jayne McDevitt, class of 2022, of Howell, and Julianna Klein, class of 2023, of Jackson, to the dean’s list for Spring 2021.

Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y., has announced the following May 2021 graduates: Lynzie Burmeister of Jackson, BA in Spanish; Julianna Cavallo of Jackson, BM in Sound Recording Technology; Mekai Gandy of Howell, BA in Anthropology; and Dylan Kanner of Jackson, BS in Television-Radio.

The University of Scranton, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester: Alanna G. Petrucci of Howell, Sydney J. Ostroff of Howell, Chloe E. Schubert of Jackson and Matthew P. Morro of Howell.

The following area residents have been named to the Spring 2021 dean’s list at University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, Pa. – Gregory Davis of Jackson, Juhi Maggu of Jackson, Jordan Chan of Howell and Christopher Grimes of Jackson.

Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., student Nicolas Lorenzo of Howell was honored with the Outstanding Graduate Award from the College of Science and Engineering. Nicolas was also recognized with the Dr. Umid R. Nejib Award for Outstanding Graduate in Electrical Engineering and as the Top Academic Performer in Mechanical Engineering. He was recognized as part of the university’s annual academic awards for graduating seniors.