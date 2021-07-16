Warby Parker to open new store in Palmer Square on July 17

1 / 3 2 / 3 3 / 3 ❮ ❯

Warby Parker is opening a new store dedicated to optical needs and vision care in Princeton on July 17.

The Palmer Square location will carry full optical and sun eyewear offerings, including Warby Parker’s newest collection, Metal Edit; its first brand of daily contact lenses, Scout by Warby Parker, along with other third-party contacts; and its lens-cleaning kit.

Additionally, “The Alphabet of Art,” a celebration of artistic talents the company has collaborated with over the last 10 years, will be released.

The Nassau Street store will also feature custom artwork by native New Jersey illustrator Julia Rose Barnes, who will create a mural just for this location.

Warby Parker Palmer Square is located at 46 Nassau St., Princeton. Store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

During opening weekend, visitors will receive a voucher for a complimentary scoop of ice cream from the bent spoon.