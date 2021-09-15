Campione devoted decades of service to community organizations

×

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – Frank A. Campione of Freehold Township, a former member of the Township Committee in Freehold Township and a former member of the Monmouth County Board of Freeholders four decades ago, died on Aug. 27 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township.

Campione’s obituary was published online by the Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township.

Campione was known in Freehold Township and beyond for his support of and service to volunteer organizations and activities to support the community.

He served the United Way of New Jersey, the Freehold Area Hospital Center for Aging, the Freehold Area YMCA, the Monmouth Friends of the Library Association, the Mid-Jersey Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, the ARC Association and the Monmouth Museum.

Campione served as the director of economic development for Monmouth County. He served on the Township Committee in Freehold Township, as chairman for the major gift campaign for the American Red Cross and as president of Amici, an Italian-American club in Freehold Township which was founded by his mother, according to his obituary.

Most recently, Campione was devoted to his students at Nottingham High School in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, as a professor of Italian language and culture.

Anthony Ammiano, who has served on the Township Committee in Freehold Township for two decades, offered his thoughts about Campione.

“Frank Campione and I have been very good friends since our younger years in Newark. We met there through a mutual friend. We socialized in a bar named Dapper Dan’s, which is interesting because Frank has always been a sharp dressed man, a ‘Dapper Dan.’

“Frank is one of the most community-minded and generous people I have ever known. He has been devoted to public service and volunteer organizations his whole life.

“For example, Frank served with the United Way of Monmouth County, the Freehold Area Hospital Center for Aging, the Freehold Area YMCA and the list goes on and on. Frank’s kindness and dedication to the Freehold area community will always be remembered,” Ammiano said.

Campione began serving on the Township Committee in 1977. He was elected by his fellow committee members to serve as Freehold Township’s deputy mayor in 1979 and 1980. Campione remained on the municipal governing body until 1982, at which time he was appointed to serve on the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Campione received awards on the local, state and national levels, including National Italian Teacher of the Year from the National Italian America Foundation in Washington, D.C., and the New Jersey Italian Heritage Commission’s first Collodi Award in 2017, according to his obituary.

The Government of Italy and the Vatican honored Campione for his humanitarian work in raising more than $200,000 for the earthquake region in Udine, Italy, where he served as liaison and participated in the dedication to build two daycare centers for 150 Italian pre-school orphans.

Campione taught conversational Italian and cooking classes in the Freehold Regional High School District Adult Education Program and served for three terms as general chairman of the Italian Festival at the Garden State Arts Center in Holmdel.

Campione’s obituary includes a statement which says, “When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, ‘I have been most fortunate in my life and I hope to always be remembered as someone who has contributed to my community doing what I can to improve the quality of life for people less fortunate than I.’ For him, there was nothing more gratifying than giving of one’s self and being helpful.”

Campione was born in 1939 and raised in Newark. He attended Seton Hall Prep and Niagara University in New York. He held a B.A. degree from Seton Hall University, two Master’s degrees and a Doctorate in Jurisprudence from Seton Hall Law School.

He became a part-time consultant and director of personnel for a number of organizations before establishing his own firm, Campione Associates.

Campione is survived by his wife of 22 years, Gail; his brother, Bob and his wife, Judy; his sister, Marianne and her husband, Tony; his sister, Olga; and many other relatives.