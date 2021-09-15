Additional dates added to Saint Peter’s Pfizer first-dose vaccine clinics

Additional dates have been added to Saint Peter University Hospital’s Pfizer first-dose vaccine clinics for New Jersey residents age 12 and older.

Upcoming vaccine clinics to be held in Saint Peter’s Sister Marie de Pazzi Conference Center, just inside the hospital’s main lobby, 254 Easton Ave., New Brunswick, are:

Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m.

Walk-in are welcome, but to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine

Second-dose vaccines will be scheduled at the time of the first-dose vaccine.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany children less than 18 years of age. Parents of minors must bring a government-issued form of identification.

Saint Peter’s child life specialists are available to assist anyone 12-18 who may need a sensory-friendly environment when receiving the Pfizer COVID vaccine. If your child has sensory issues and/or is anxious or fearful of injections, our child life team can offer support through coping skills and distraction techniques.

Call 732-339-7909 with questions or if a child needs assistance in receiving the Pfizer vaccine.