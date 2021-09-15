Republicans quit Red Bank race; Viscomi enters as independent candidate

RED BANK – Two Democratic candidates and one independent candidate will seek two available three-year terms on the Red Bank Borough Council in the Nov. 2 election.

The candidates running for office are incumbent Democratic Councilwoman Kate Triggiano; Jacqueline Sturdivant, who is a Democratic newcomer; and independent candidate Suzanne Viscomi.

The two winners will serve council terms which will run from January 2022 through December 2024.

The terms that will end in December are currently held by Triggiano and Democrat Hazim Yassin. In the June primary election, Yassin did not receive his party’s nomination and he will conclude his service to the municipality on Dec. 31.

In the June primary election, Jonathan Maciel Penney and Christine Stout received the two Republican nominations to run for council.

According to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, Penney and Stout have since withdrawn their candidacies and no Republican municipal candidates will be listed on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Triggiano is concluding her first term on the Borough Council. She joined the governing body in 2019.

Sturdivant is making her first bid for Borough Council. Professionally, she has worked in global corporate strategy and leadership development.

Viscomi has worked professionally as an accounting manager. She ran for council in November 2018, which is the year Triggiano and Yassin were elected to three-year terms.

Democrats currently hold all six Borough Council seats and the mayor’s office in Red Bank.