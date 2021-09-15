Saint Peter’s annual Public Meeting to be held via webinar on Sept. 22

Saint Peter’s University Hospital will host its Annual Public Meeting for the community, via virtual webinar, from 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, Saint Peter’s president and CEO, will share how Saint Peter’s is addressing the community’s healthcare needs.

He will highlight Saint Peter’s focus on quality and safety, especially during the COVID-19 health crisis, new patient care services, and the healthcare system’s future goals.

This meeting is open to the public.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

Register in advance at saintpetershcs.com/publicmeeting. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar will be sent.