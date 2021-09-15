Support Replenish by volunteering at food drives

Volunteers are needed to assist REPLENISH during the following Hunger Action Month activities:

Labor Day Concert, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m., Roosevelt Park, intersection of Grandview Avenue and Pine Drive, Edison. Gates open at 3 p.m. for the REPLENISH launch and food collection.

Hub City Sounds food drive, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, 11 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick.

Food drive in partnership with Stop & Shop – Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations: 647 Route 18 south, East Brunswick; 24 Summerfield Blvd., Dayton section of South Brunswick; 1049 Route 1 south, Edison; 1083 Inman Ave., Edison; 424 Raritan Ave., Highland Park; 1600 Perrineville Road, Monroe; and 581 Stelton Road, Piscataway.

Food drive on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ShopRite, 4154 Route 1, South Brunswick.

Food collection at the South Amboy Irish Festival – Sept. 25 from 2-8 p.m., Raritan Bay Waterfront Park, 201 O’Leary Blvd., South Amboy.

Food drive Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., John W. Lupu Memorial Post 306, 707 Legion Pl., Middlesex Borough.

Monetary donations are accepted in the form of a check payable to “Feeding Middlesex County” and mailed to P.O. Box 781, Edison 08818; or donations can be made online at www.feedingmiddlesexcounty.org.