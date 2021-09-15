Veteran receives honorary street sign days before his passing

1 / 5 Boll Way at the intersection of Cleremont Avenue and Edgewood Place in North Brunswick.PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP 2 / 5 The family of Ernest "Buzzy" Boll gathers for a secondary street sign in his honor on Sept. 8, just four days before he passed away at his North Brunswick home at age 99.PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP 3 / 5 The family of Ernest "Buzzy" Boll gathers for a secondary street sign in his honor on Sept. 8, just four days before he passed away at his North Brunswick home at age 99.PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP 4 / 5 PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP 5 / 5 Mayor Francis "Mac" Womack unveils the secondary street sign labeling Cleremont Avenue and Edgewood Place as Boll Way.PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP ❮ ❯

NORTH BRUNSWICK – Ernest V. Boll has been selected for the Veteran Street Sign Program in North Brunswick, where a secondary street sign is placed at an existing intersection in a veteran’s honor.

He passed away just days after receiving the honor.

Boll was born on March 7, 1922, and had been a resident of North Brunswick for 72 years, according to a proclamation read in his honor on Sept. 8 at the intersection of Cleremont Avenue and Edgewood Place, now known as Boll Way.

He enlisted in the United States Army on Oct. 15, 1942, at age 20. He reported to Fort Dix where he was then transferred to Camp Pickett in Nottoway County, Virginia, for basic training. After graduating basic training, he was transferred to Whales and later to Tavistock, a town within West Devon situated on the River Tavy in England.

During his tour of duty, Boll was assigned to the Sec 1 1479th SCU, a special medical unit of the Army. He remained in England until July 28, 1945, when he was shipped back to the United States and arrived on Aug. 2, 1945, at Camp Sibert in Etowah, St. Clair County, Alabama.

Boll was honorably discharged from the Army on Oct. 27, 1945. He earned two decorations while serving that included a Good Conduct Medal and a Eurasian-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, according to the proclamation.

Upon returning from Europe, Boll worked as a truck driver and then for the North Brunswick Water Department for more than 15 years before his retirement in 1988.

Boll was a member of North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 for over 65 years, and was given the honor of honorary chief in 2020.

He was a member of the North Brunswick Exempt Firemen’s Association, the Firemen’s Relief Association and was a life member of the Fire Police Associations of North Brunswick, Middlesex County and the State of New Jersey.

Buzzy was a charter member and past president of the Eagles A.C.

He was an inductee of the New Brunswick Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame.

He was a member of the Magyar Reformed Church.

Ernest V. “Buzzy” Boll passed away on Sept. 12 at his home in North Brunswick. He was 99.

He was married to Eleanor “Ellie” Boll for 72 years. Together, they had three sons, Randy, Ricky and Ernest Vincent Jr.; as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held at Selover Funeral Home in North Brunswick, with entombment in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Buzzy’s memory to North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 600 Cranbury Cross Road, North Brunswick 08902.