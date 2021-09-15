Woman charged with terroristic threats after alleged road rage incident

A case of road rage has resulted in a Trenton woman being charged with issuing terroristic threats and possession of an imitation firearm, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The incident was triggered when the victim’s car allegedly cut in front of the car in which the woman was riding on Route 1 near Meadow Road, police said. The incident occurred June 2.

The victim told police that a woman passenger had pointed a handgun at him as the two cars passed each other on Route 1 North. A bottle also had allegedly been thrown at the victim’s car.

The victim followed the suspect’s car on Route 1 north into South Brunswick, where it was stopped by South Brunswick police. It was determined that the woman had allegedly pointed a handgun, which was found to be a realistic-looking imitation handgun, at the victim.

The woman was turned over to West Windsor police by the South Brunswick Police Department. She was released, pending a future date in Mercer County Superior Court.