Amazing Pumpkin Carve will once again be drive-thru

1 / 3 Amazing Pumpkin Carve drive-thru from 2020PHOTO BY TED INOUE 2 / 3 “Fisheye Peering" by Curtis May 3 / 3 “Epidemic”by Matt Derby ❮ ❯

Back for its seventh year, the Amazing Pumpkin Carve will again be a drive-thru for visitors to enjoy from the safety of their car.

The Amazing Pumpkin Carve is an annual tradition, presented by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council, that brings spectacular art and Halloween fun Oct. 6-10 to Woolsey Park in Hopewell Township.

Forty colossal pumpkins will be carved and electrified by artists and displayed in a drive-thru.

“The unexpected shifting to a drive-thru last year turned out to be a hit, so we’re doing it again this year,” Carol Lipson, Hopewell Valley Arts Council executive director said in a prepared statement. “The drive-thru provides a fun, safe way for families to enjoy the Carve. Plus, you can be in pajamas.”

Due to the popularity of this event, there can be a wait, so this year, winding through the line will become part of the fun. There will be creepy decor, live or deejayed music and a giant movie screen.

Visitors will receive a free mini-pumpkin while supplies last.

Popcorn and cider will be available for purchase.

“Carving giant pumpkins has become my favorite annual tradition with the Hopewell Valley Arts Council,” returning pumpkin carver Barbara DiLorenzo, a local art teacher and children’s book author and illustrator, said in the statement. “I love the break in routine from teaching clay sculpture to students, to planning, sketching, then finally scooping a slimy pumpkin on carving day. I’m always in awe of what my fellow artists achieve with their own pumpkin sculptures. It’s a really great community of creative people.”

Ticket proceeds benefit artist-carvers’ honoraria and fund other Hopewell Valley Arts Council arts-related programs.

Woolsey Park is located at 221 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road, Titusville section of Hopewell Township.

Ticket prices are $25 per vehicle. No oversized vehicles permitted.